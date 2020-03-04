Global Marine Azimuth Thrusters Market Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Marine Azimuth Thrusters Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Marine Azimuth Thrusters market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

An azimuth thruster is a configuration of marine propellers placed in pods that can be rotated to any horizontal angle (azimuth), making a rudder unnecessary. These give ships better maneuverability than a fixed propeller and rudder system.

The Marine Azimuth Thrusters market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Marine Azimuth Thrusters.

This report presents the worldwide Marine Azimuth Thrusters market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SCHOTTEL Group

Rolls-Royce

Niigata Power Systems

Cat Propulsion

Brunvoll

Thrustmaster

Kawasaki

Steerprop

Wrtsil Corporation

ABB Marine

Voith Turbo

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Veth Propulsion

NGC

Jastram

Wuxi Ruifeng Marine

Hydromaster

Marine Azimuth Thrusters Breakdown Data by Type

Less than 1500KW

1500KW-3500KW

More than 3500KW

Marine Azimuth Thrusters Breakdown Data by Application

Tugboat

Offshore Support Vessel

Ferries and Freighter

Others

Marine Azimuth Thrusters Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Marine Azimuth Thrusters Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Marine Azimuth Thrusters :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Marine Azimuth Thrusters market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Marine Azimuth Thrusters Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Marine Azimuth Thrusters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Less than 1500KW

1.4.3 1500KW-3500KW

1.4.4 More than 3500KW

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Marine Azimuth Thrusters Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Tugboat

1.5.3 Offshore Support Vessel

1.5.4 Ferries and Freighter

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Marine Azimuth Thrusters Market Size

2.1.1 Global Marine Azimuth Thrusters Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Marine Azimuth Thrusters Production 2014-2025

2.2 Marine Azimuth Thrusters Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Marine Azimuth Thrusters Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Marine Azimuth Thrusters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Marine Azimuth Thrusters Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Marine Azimuth Thrusters Market

2.4 Key Trends for Marine Azimuth Thrusters Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Marine Azimuth Thrusters Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Marine Azimuth Thrusters Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Marine Azimuth Thrusters Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Marine Azimuth Thrusters Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Marine Azimuth Thrusters Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Marine Azimuth Thrusters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Marine Azimuth Thrusters Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Marine Azimuth Thrusters Production by Regions

4.1 Global Marine Azimuth Thrusters Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Marine Azimuth Thrusters Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Marine Azimuth Thrusters Revenue Market Share by Regions

TOC continued…!

