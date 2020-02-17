Global Marble Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

This report provides in depth study of “Marble Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Marble Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Marble is a metamorphic rock that forms when limestone is subjected to the heat and pressure of metamorphism. It is composed primarily of the mineral calcite (CaCO3) and usually contains other minerals such as: clay minerals, micas, quartz, pyrite, iron oxides and graphite. Under the conditions of metamorphism the calcite in the limestone recrystallizes to form a rock that is a mass of interlocking calcite crystals.

The global marble market is worth over $50 Billion, according to our survey. The industry is highly fragmented in terms of products, end uses and suppliers, but its markets can broadly be categorized as construction and decoration, statuary and monuments, furniture and others. Until 2016, EU overall was the dominant producer and exporter of marble, but strong growth in emerging markets, especially in China, Pakistan and India, means that Asia is assuming dominance as a producing and exporting region. In 2016, the world production of marble reached 816 Million Sq.m. The world’s top ten natural marble producers include China, India, Iran, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Egypt, Portugal and Greece.. Leading players in marble industry are Levantina, Polycor inc, Indiana Limestone Company, Vetter Stone, Topalidis S.A., Antolini, etc.

Marble is a highly-fragmented industry with a variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies. The top ten producers account for just c 3.76% of the market. Marble can be classified based on the color. Yellow Marble is assumed to be the most prevalent kind of Marble, considering the large stock of beige Marble in Europe. The production of black Marble, white Marble and green Marble are also considerable.

A key variable in the performance of Marble producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. According to U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), stone resources of the world are sufficient to cater to foreseeable needs. Nevertheless, resources can be limited on a local level or occasionally on a regional level due to the lack of a particular type of stone. Marble resources are mainly located in Italy, China, Turkey, Philippines, France, Brazil, USA, India, Morocco, Austria, Russia, Japan, Portugal and Greece. Italy has abundant resources of high quality Marble, positioning the nation as a key Marble producer and exporter in the world. Turkey is located at the world’s richest natural stone Alps area. There are a mass of Marble resources from Anatolia to the Thrace region. The materials of Marble include Marble blocks, to some companies, Marble block can be satisfied with own production, while to others, Marble blocks have to be purchased from other suppliers. The price of Marble tile follow the Marble block price, with a lag, and movements can inject volatility into producer margins. In general, most producers structure the majority of their contracts to include a ‘pass through’ clause that smooth the impact.

The largest consumption area of Marble is Europe, which accounted for 29.05% of world Marble consumption in 2016. The consumption of Marble in USA, India and China are also considerable. The global Marble production value will increase to 64 Billion USD in 2023, from 52 Billion USD in 2016. It is estimated that the global Marble demand will develop with an average growth rate of around 3.01% in terms of revenue from 2106 to 2023.

The global Marble market is valued at 52000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 66400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Marble volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Marble market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

