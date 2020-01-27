Global Maple Water Market 2019 In-depth Study | Industry Revenue 2019

Maple Water Industry Overview

Maple water is a clear liquid collected naturally through sugar maple trees for a short time in early spring. The collecting and drinking of maple water is not new. For centuries, Native Americans and other indigenous people around the world have enjoyed drinking fresh maple water to celebrate the arrival of spring and rejuvenate after the long winter. And maple sap has been used for making maple syrup for centuries. But the commercialization of maple water as processed and packaged beverage is new born for only a few years.

Since the beginning in 2013, the market of maple water has experienced a remarkable growth. By the end of 2015, the revenue of maple water was estimated to be about 18.39 million dollars. And the consumption market was estimated to be about 22.98 million dollars. And it is forecasted that the revenue of maple water industry will reach about 1498.98 million dollars in 2023.

Currently, there are about ten brands of maple water available in the market, in which SEVA, DRINKmaple and Oviva are the main brands. It is believed that there will be growing number of maple water brands in the market, attracted by the market potential as a natural beverage.

The global Maple Water market is valued at 100 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2690 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 50.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Maple Water market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The report also provides regional level market analysis and future outlook for: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Seva

Oviva

Maple3

DRINKmaple

Happy Tree

Vertical Water

Market size by Product

Maple Water Packaged by 250ML

Maple Water Packaged by 300ML

Maple Water Packaged by 330ML

Maple Water Packaged by 500ML

Maple Water Packaged by 1 litre

Market size by End User

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Food & Drink Specialists

Convenience Stores

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Maple Water market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Maple Water market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Maple Water companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Maple Water submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Maple Water are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K L). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Maple Water market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Crucial points coated in Maple Water Market Research Report are:

What will the industry size and the growth rate by 2025?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?

Which would be the important market trends affecting the growth?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the industry?

What will be the challenges in future period?

Table of Content:

Maple Water Research Report 2019-2025

Chapter 1: Maple Water Overview

Chapter 2: Maple Water Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2025)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2019-2025)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 120: Appendix

Continued…

