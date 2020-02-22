Global Manuka Honey Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Manuka honey, produced in Australia and New Zealand by bees that pollinate the Manuka bush, is one of the most unique and beneficial forms of honey in the world. The honey is commonly sold as an alternative medicine. There are many Manuka honey uses that range from healing sore throats and digestive illnesses, to curing Staph infections and gingivitis

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, Manuka Honey retains its advantage in produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of Manuka Honey brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Manuka Honey field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Manuka Honey market will register a 12.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1690 million by 2024, from US$ 940 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Manuka Honey business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Manuka Honey market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Manuka Honey value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

UMF 5+

UMF 10+

UMF 15+

UMF 20+

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Digestion & Inflammation Treatment

Wound-care & Skincare Products

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Comvita

Watson & Son

Manuka Health

Pure Honey New Zealand

Arataki Honey

Streamland

Ora Honey

Capilano

Nature’s Way

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Manuka Honey consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Manuka Honey market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Manuka Honey manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Manuka Honey with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

