Global Manufacturing Execution System (Mes) & Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (Emi) Market, by [enterprise (Smes & Large), Product (Software, Services, Consulting, Integration, Maintenance), Industries (Process Industries, Discrete Industries), Region] – Trends & Forecast

Both MES and EMI solution are widely used and have become an industry norm across most industries. Some of the major players include Honeywell, ABB, GE, Rockwell, Siemens, and Schneider Electric.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of global MES and EMI market along with drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities and best practices in the market. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues, competitive landscape, company profiles and industry trends.
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Industry Trends
1.2 Industry 4.0
1.3 PEST Analysis
1.4 Porter Five Forces
2 Report Outline
2.1 Report Scope
2.2 Report Summary
2.3 Research Methodology
2.4 Report Assumptions
3 Market Snapshot
3.1 TAM & SAM
3.2 Related Markets
3.2.1 Smart Factories
3.2.2 Smart Machines
3.2.3 Industry Automation
3.3 Functions and Mapping
3.3.1 MES
3.3.2 EMI
3.3.3 Functional Mapping
3.4 Key Industry Issues and Solutions
3.4.1 Challenges in Manufacturing Industry
3.4.2 How MES and EMI Solve the Problem
3.4.2.1 MES
3.4.2.2 EMI
4 Market Characteristics
4.1 Evolution
4.2 Architecture
4.3 Market Segmentation
4.4 Market Dynamics
4.4.1 Drivers
4.4.1.1 Regulatory, Quality Standards and Government Regulations
4.4.1.2 Economic Scenario
4.4.1.3 Inflexible and Legacy Systems
4.4.1.4 Lack of Visibility in and Across Plant
4.4.1.5 Return on Investments from Existing Assets
4.4.2 Restraints
4.4.2.1 Enabling Non-core Processes First
4.4.2.2 Poor IT Networks and Infrastructure
4.4.3 Opportunities
4.4.3.1 Solutions on Cloud
4.4.3.2 APAC – A Manufacturing Hub
4.4.4 DRO – Impact Analysis
5 Trends & Roadmap
