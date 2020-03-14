Global Manufacturing Execution System (Mes) & Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (Emi) Market, by [enterprise (Smes & Large), Product (Software, Services, Consulting, Integration, Maintenance), Industries (Process Industries, Discrete Industries), Region] – Trends & Forecast

Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Enterprise manufacturing intelligence (EMI) are one of the rapidly growing manufacturing software and service market. MES solutions make things happen in a plant, in a consistent manner, based on prior learning and expert knowledge. Whereas EMI provides real-time plant status visibility, through dashboards, trending and data analysis, downtime and efficiency management, statistical process analysis and control. These solutions have a major role within the organization, where it provides the manufacturing company with improved operations visibility and facilitating real-time decision-making.

Both MES and EMI solution are widely used and have become an industry norm across most industries. Some of the major players include Honeywell, ABB, GE, Rockwell, Siemens, and Schneider Electric.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of global MES and EMI market along with drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities and best practices in the market. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues, competitive landscape, company profiles and industry trends.