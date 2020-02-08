Global Manual Resuscitator market – industry analysis, share, growth, trends and forecast from 2019-2024

Manual Resuscitator Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

Manual resuscitator is a hand-held device commonly used to provide positive pressure ventilation to patients who are not breathing or not breathing adequately. The device is a required part of resuscitation kits for trained professionals in out-of-hospital settings (such as ambulance crews) and is also frequently used in hospitals as part of standard equipment found on a crash cart, in emergency rooms or other critical care settings.

This report studies the global Manual Resuscitator market status and forecast, categorizes the global Manual Resuscitator market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Manual Resuscitator market will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 540 million by 2024, from US$ 430 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Manual Resuscitator business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Manual Resuscitator market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Vyaire Medical

Smiths Medical

Ambu

Laerdal Medical

Medline

Medtronic

Teleflex

Mercury Medical

Weinmann Emergency

Allied Healthcare Products

Ber

HUM

Besmed

Marshall Products

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Self-inflating Resuscitator

Flow-inflating Resuscitator

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Manual Resuscitator consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Manual Resuscitator market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Manual Resuscitator manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Manual Resuscitator with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Manual Resuscitator submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

