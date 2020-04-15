Global Manual Diverter Valves Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Manual Diverter Valves Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Manual Diverter Valves Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Diversion Valve are proven, simple slide type 3 Way Valves which allows transfer without disrupting line operation. It is designed for highly viscous fluids. The valve is used in pellet, film and fiber manufacturing applications for filtration systems and as a dump valve to isolate Pumps, Extruders, pelletizers and other downstream equipment.
The global Manual Diverter Valves market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Manual Diverter Valves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Manual Diverter Valves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
GEA
Coperion
FLSmidth
DMN-Westinghouse
Salina Vortex
Britton Procol Valves
Donaldson Company
The SchuF Group
KICE
Pelletron Corporation
Schenck Process
Bezares
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cast Iron Material
Stainless Steel Material
Other
Segment by Application
Food and Drinks
Construction
Medicine Field
Chemical Industrial
Others
