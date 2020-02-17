GLOBAL MANNED SECURITY SERVICES MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST 2025

Manned Security Services Market:
Executive Summary
In 2018, the global Manned Security Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Manned Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Manned Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- G4S
- Securitas
- Allied Universal
- US Security Associates
- SIS
- TOPSGRUP
- Beijing Baoan
- OCS Group
- ICTS Europe
- Transguard
- Andrews International
- Control Risks
- Covenant
- China Security & Protection Group
- Axis Security
- DWSS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Service
- Equipment
Market segment by Application, split into
- Commercial Buildings
- Industrial Buildings
- Residential Buildings
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Manned Security Services are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Manned Security Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Service
1.4.3 Equipment
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Manned Security Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial Buildings
1.5.3 Industrial Buildings
1.5.4 Residential Buildings
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Manned Security Services Market Size
2.2 Manned Security Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Manned Security Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Manned Security Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Manned Security Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Manned Security Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Manned Security Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Manned Security Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Manned Security Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Manned Security Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Manned Security Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Manned Security Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Manned Security Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 G4S
12.1.1 G4S Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Manned Security Services Introduction
12.1.4 G4S Revenue in Manned Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 G4S Recent Development
12.2 Securitas
12.2.1 Securitas Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Manned Security Services Introduction
12.2.4 Securitas Revenue in Manned Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Securitas Recent Development
12.3 Allied Universal
12.3.1 Allied Universal Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Manned Security Services Introduction
12.3.4 Allied Universal Revenue in Manned Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Allied Universal Recent Development
12.4 US Security Associates
12.4.1 US Security Associates Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Manned Security Services Introduction
12.4.4 US Security Associates Revenue in Manned Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 US Security Associates Recent Development
12.5 SIS
12.5.1 SIS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Manned Security Services Introduction
12.5.4 SIS Revenue in Manned Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SIS Recent Development
12.6 TOPSGRUP
12.6.1 TOPSGRUP Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Manned Security Services Introduction
12.6.4 TOPSGRUP Revenue in Manned Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 TOPSGRUP Recent Development
12.7 Beijing Baoan
12.7.1 Beijing Baoan Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Manned Security Services Introduction
12.7.4 Beijing Baoan Revenue in Manned Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Beijing Baoan Recent Development
12.8 OCS Group
12.8.1 OCS Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Manned Security Services Introduction
12.8.4 OCS Group Revenue in Manned Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 OCS Group Recent Development
12.9 ICTS Europe
12.9.1 ICTS Europe Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Manned Security Services Introduction
12.9.4 ICTS Europe Revenue in Manned Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 ICTS Europe Recent Development
12.10 Transguard
12.10.1 Transguard Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Manned Security Services Introduction
12.10.4 Transguard Revenue in Manned Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Transguard Recent Development
12.11 Andrews International
12.12 Control Risks
12.13 Covenant
12.14 China Security & Protection Group
12.15 Axis Security
12.16 DWSS
Continuous…
