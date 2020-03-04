Global Mango Butter Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Mango Butter Industry

This report studies the global Mango Butter market status and forecast, categorizes the global Mango Butter market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Mango butter is extracted from the kernels of the mango, which grows in the tropical climates of the world. Mango butter is a sweet smelling soft butter extracted from kernels of the mango. Mango butter is similar to shea and cocoa butters in consistency but differs in fatty acid content. Mango butter is rich antioxidants, vitamin A and E. The natural form of mango butter is semi-solid and non-greasy, and it is used as a moisturizer for hair and skin as well as an ingredient in cooking.

Mango Butter is mainly produced in USA, Europe and India, and Mango Butter market is now attractive for markets across Europe, America and Asia. Major producing countries are USA, India and China.

First, Mango Butter market is mainly in USA and Europe. Global capacity of Mango Butter is 5060 tonnes with a growth rate of 4.33% in 2015 and global sales is 4220 tonnes with a growth rate of 4.66% in 2015.

Second, there are major two classifications of Mango Butter in this report, the unrefined Mango Butter, and refined Mango Butter. Globally, the sales share of each type of Mango Butter is 17.95% and 82.05% in 2015.

Third, the major applications of Mango Butter are cosmetics industry, food industry and Pharmaceutical industry. Globally, the sales share of each application of Mango Butter is 45.98%, 16.98% and 27.33% in 2015.

At last, the average price for Mango Butter is in a stable.

The global Mango Butter market is valued at 28 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 36 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Hallstar BIOCHEMICA

Manorama Group

Jarchem Industries Inc.

AOT

Alzo International Incorporated

EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT. LTD

Avi Natural

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Refined Mango Butter

Unrefined Mango Butter

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceutical

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Mango Butter sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Mango Butter manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mango Butter are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Mango Butter Manufacturers

Mango Butter Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Mango Butter Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Mango Butter market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Mango Butter Market Research Report 2018

1 Mango Butter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mango Butter

1.2 Mango Butter Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Mango Butter Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Mango Butter Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Refined Mango Butter

1.2.4 Unrefined Mango Butter

1.3 Global Mango Butter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mango Butter Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Cosmetics

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical

1.4 Global Mango Butter Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Mango Butter Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Mango Butter (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Mango Butter Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Mango Butter Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Mango Butter Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mango Butter Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Mango Butter Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Mango Butter Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Mango Butter Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Mango Butter Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Mango Butter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Mango Butter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mango Butter Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Mango Butter Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Mango Butter Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Mango Butter Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Mango Butter Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Mango Butter Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Mango Butter Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Mango Butter Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Mango Butter Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Mango Butter Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Mango Butter Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Mango Butter Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Mango Butter Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Mango Butter Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Mango Butter Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Mango Butter Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Mango Butter Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Mango Butter Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Mango Butter Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Mango Butter Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Mango Butter Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Mango Butter Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Mango Butter Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Mango Butter Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Mango Butter Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Mango Butter Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Mango Butter Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Mango Butter Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Mango Butter Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Mango Butter Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Hallstar BIOCHEMICA

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Mango Butter Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Hallstar BIOCHEMICA Mango Butter Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Manorama Group

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Mango Butter Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Manorama Group Mango Butter Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Jarchem Industries Inc.

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Mango Butter Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Jarchem Industries Inc. Mango Butter Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 AOT

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Mango Butter Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 AOT Mango Butter Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Alzo International Incorporated

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Mango Butter Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Alzo International Incorporated Mango Butter Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT. LTD

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Mango Butter Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT. LTD Mango Butter Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Avi Natural

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Mango Butter Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Avi Natural Mango Butter Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8 Mango Butter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Mango Butter Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mango Butter

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Mango Butter Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Mango Butter Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

Continued…….

