Global Managed Services Market Segmentation by Upstream and Downstream Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Managed Services Market is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Managed Services Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Managed Services Market by Companies:

Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Alcatel-Lucent S.A, AT&T Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Nokia Solutions and Networks, Accenture PLC, Rackspace Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG, Wipro Ltd.,

Managed Services Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Need for Improved Operational Efficiency and Cost



Restraints

Reliability Concerns Geographically, Managed Services market split globally into several key Regions, with sales (Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Managed Services for these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia The Global Managed Services Market Is Projected to Register A CAGR of About 11.32 % During the Forecast Period, 2018-2023. Key Developments in the Managed Services Market:

September 2017 – Wipro became the official technology partner to McLaren Technology Group to help drive digitalization across its businesses. With this partnership Wipro is expected to help McLaren achieve its defined IT strategy.

September 2017 – Wipro was awarded a seven-year contract by the European energy company, Innogy SE, to manage its data center and cloud services. Wipro is expected to help the company, which focuses on renewables, grid and infrastructure, and retail, to rationalize, virtualize, and consolidate its IT infrastructure