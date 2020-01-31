Global Managed Pressure drilling Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Managed Pressure drilling Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Managed Pressure drilling Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Managed Pressure drilling Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) is defined by the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) as “an adaptive drilling process used to more precisely control the annular pressure profile throughout the wellbore.” The objectives of MPD are “to ascertain the downhole pressure environment limits and to manage the annular hydraulic pressure profile accordingly.”
Drilling with MPD gives operators the ability to rapidly adjust bottom hole pressure to reducing non-productive time (NPT) risks associated with mitigating kicks, losses and wellbore stability issues. With MPD operators can decrease bottom hole pressure related NPT, reducing drilling days and improving overall economic viability of well construction.
In 2018, the global Managed Pressure drilling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Managed Pressure drilling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed Pressure drilling development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Baker Hughes
National Oilwell Varco
Halliburton
Schlumberger
Weatherford International
Ensign Energy Services
Enhanced Drilling
Petrolor Oilfield Services
Archer
GE Oil & Gas
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3703601-global-managed-pressure-drilling-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Constant Bottom Hole Pressure
Mud Cap Drilling
Dual Gradient Drilling
Market segment by Application, split into
Offshore
Onshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3703601-global-managed-pressure-drilling-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Managed Pressure drilling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Constant Bottom Hole Pressure
1.4.3 Mud Cap Drilling
1.4.4 Dual Gradient Drilling
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Managed Pressure drilling Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Offshore
1.5.3 Onshore
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Managed Pressure drilling Market Size
2.2 Managed Pressure drilling Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Managed Pressure drilling Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Managed Pressure drilling Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Baker Hughes
12.1.1 Baker Hughes Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Managed Pressure drilling Introduction
12.1.4 Baker Hughes Revenue in Managed Pressure drilling Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development
12.2 National Oilwell Varco
12.2.1 National Oilwell Varco Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Managed Pressure drilling Introduction
12.2.4 National Oilwell Varco Revenue in Managed Pressure drilling Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development
12.3 Halliburton
12.3.1 Halliburton Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Managed Pressure drilling Introduction
12.3.4 Halliburton Revenue in Managed Pressure drilling Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Halliburton Recent Development
12.4 Schlumberger
12.4.1 Schlumberger Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Managed Pressure drilling Introduction
12.4.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Managed Pressure drilling Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Schlumberger Recent Development
12.5 Weatherford International
12.5.1 Weatherford International Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Managed Pressure drilling Introduction
12.5.4 Weatherford International Revenue in Managed Pressure drilling Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Weatherford International Recent Development
12.6 Ensign Energy Services
12.6.1 Ensign Energy Services Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Managed Pressure drilling Introduction
12.6.4 Ensign Energy Services Revenue in Managed Pressure drilling Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Ensign Energy Services Recent Development
12.7 Enhanced Drilling
12.7.1 Enhanced Drilling Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Managed Pressure drilling Introduction
12.7.4 Enhanced Drilling Revenue in Managed Pressure drilling Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Enhanced Drilling Recent Development
12.8 Petrolor Oilfield Services
12.8.1 Petrolor Oilfield Services Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Managed Pressure drilling Introduction
12.8.4 Petrolor Oilfield Services Revenue in Managed Pressure drilling Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Petrolor Oilfield Services Recent Development
12.9 Archer
12.9.1 Archer Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Managed Pressure drilling Introduction
12.9.4 Archer Revenue in Managed Pressure drilling Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Archer Recent Development
12.10 GE Oil & Gas
12.10.1 GE Oil & Gas Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Managed Pressure drilling Introduction
12.10.4 GE Oil & Gas Revenue in Managed Pressure drilling Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 GE Oil & Gas Recent Development
Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3703601
Continued….
Contact Us: [email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)