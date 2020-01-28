Global Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market to Reach $23.85 Billion with 31.0% CAGR Forecast to 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Managed Mobility Services market is accounted for $3.59 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $23.85 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 31.0%. Technological Advancements and rising demand for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) are some of the major factors driving the market growth. Implementation of mobility services in real life applications and increasing penetration of mobile devices and internet mobility will further fuel the market. However, less adoption of managed mobility in emerging countries is limiting the market growth.

Device management segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its applications of BYOD and increasing adoption of mobiles. North America accounted for the largest share in the market. While, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest share during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of managed mobility services in developing countries.

Some of the key players in Global Managed Mobility Services market include Deutsche Telekom AG, Wipro Ltd., Accenture PLC, AT&T, Inc, Vodafone Group PLC, Orange S.A, Hewlett-Packard, Fujitsu Ltd., Telefónica S.A., IBM Corporation , Airwatch, Digital Management, Inc., and Enterprise Mobile Inc.

Organisation Size Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Functions Covered:

• Application Management

o Program and Financial Management Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid (EDTA)

o Application and Collaboration Management

• N Support and Maintenance

• Device Management

o Sourcing and Logistics Management

o Mobile Service Management

o Device and System Management

• Security Management

o Content Management

o Security Management

Verticals Covered:

• Logistics and Transportation

• Travel and Hospitality

• Education

• Healthcare

• Media and Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Public Sector

• Telecom and IT

• Other Verticals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Managed Mobility Services Market, By Organization Size

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 Small and Medium Enterprises

6 Global Managed Mobility Services Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Application Management

6.2.1 Program and Financial Management

6.2.2 Application and Collaboration Management

6.3 Support and Maintenance

6.4 Device Management

6.4.1 Sourcing and Logistics Management

6.4.2 Mobile Service Management

6.4.3 Device and System Management

6.5 Security Management

6.5.1 Content Management

6.5.2 Security Management

7 Global Managed Mobility Services Market, By Vertical

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Logistics and Transportation

7.3 Travel and Hospitality

7.4 Education

7.5 Healthcare

7.6 Media and Entertainment

7.7 Manufacturing

7.8 Public Sector

7.9 Telecom and IT

7.10 Other Verticals

…..

