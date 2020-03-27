Global Malic Acid Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Malic acid is an organic compound with the formula C4H6O5. It is a dicarboxylic acid that is made by all living organisms, contributes to the pleasantly sour taste of fruits, and is used as a food additive. Malic acid has two stereoisomeric forms. Malic acid is in three forms in nature, i.e. D-malic acid, L-malic acid and their mixtures DL-malic acid. It’s a white crystal or crystalline powder. It has strong moisture absorption, soluble in water and ethanol.

In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 0.38% average growth rate. North America and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Malic Acid market is valued at 290 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Malic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Malic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fuso Chemical

Bartek

Isegen

Polynt

Thirumalai Chemicals

Yongsan Chemicals

MC Food Specialties

Tate & Lyle

Changmao Biochemical Engineering

Sealong Biotechnology

Jinhu Lile Biotechnology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

L-Malic Acid

DL-Malic Acid

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

