In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-maleic-anhydride-market-insight-and-professional-survey-report-2019
Maleic anhydride is a colorless or white solid with an acrid odor. Maleic anhydride is a very versatile molecule that lends itself to many applications requiring a number of properties and functionalities. With three active sites (two carboxyl groups and one double bond), it is an excellent joining and cross linking agent. Its major end use, representing well over half of global demand, is in the manufacture of unsaturated polyester resins, where its cross-linking abilities are important.
China is the largest manufacturer of maleic anhydride who accounts for about 57.88% capacity market share in 2014. USA, following China, becomes the second largest one, with 14.51% capacity market share in 2014.
Although China has the largest capacity of maleic anhydride in the world, its capacity utilization rate is much lower, especially for maleic anhydride capacity using benzene oxidation. The oversupply in China is obvious. Affected by the downstream industry and poor profits, benzene oxidation maleic anhydride manufacturers prefer to hold wait-and- see attitudes toward the market for the time being.
The global Maleic Anhydride market is valued at 2240 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Maleic Anhydride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Maleic Anhydride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Huntsman Corporation
Sasol-Huntsman
Ashland
Polynt
LANXESS
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.
Flint Hills Resources
BASF
YONGSAN CHEMICALS,INC
DSM
Mitsubishi Chemical
NIPPON SHOKUBAI
Elekeiroz SA
Bartek Ingredients
Korea PTG
CEPSA
MOL Group
Mitsui Chemicals
Changzhou Yabang Chemical
Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical
Qiaoyou Chemical
Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical
Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical
Hongxin Chemical
Shengyuan Group
Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical
Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical
Huanghua Hongcheng Business
Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical
Changzhou Shuguang Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Solid Maleic Anhydride
Molten Maleic Anhydride
Segment by Application
Unsaturated Polyester Resin
1,4-butanediol (BDO)
Other
