Global Maleic Anhydride Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Maleic anhydride is a colorless or white solid with an acrid odor. Maleic anhydride is a very versatile molecule that lends itself to many applications requiring a number of properties and functionalities. With three active sites (two carboxyl groups and one double bond), it is an excellent joining and cross linking agent. Its major end use, representing well over half of global demand, is in the manufacture of unsaturated polyester resins, where its cross-linking abilities are important.

China is the largest manufacturer of maleic anhydride who accounts for about 57.88% capacity market share in 2014. USA, following China, becomes the second largest one, with 14.51% capacity market share in 2014.

Although China has the largest capacity of maleic anhydride in the world, its capacity utilization rate is much lower, especially for maleic anhydride capacity using benzene oxidation. The oversupply in China is obvious. Affected by the downstream industry and poor profits, benzene oxidation maleic anhydride manufacturers prefer to hold wait-and- see attitudes toward the market for the time being.

The global Maleic Anhydride market is valued at 2240 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Maleic Anhydride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Maleic Anhydride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Huntsman Corporation

Sasol-Huntsman

Ashland

Polynt

LANXESS

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

Flint Hills Resources

BASF

YONGSAN CHEMICALS,INC

DSM

Mitsubishi Chemical

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Elekeiroz SA

Bartek Ingredients

Korea PTG

CEPSA

MOL Group

Mitsui Chemicals

Changzhou Yabang Chemical

Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical

Qiaoyou Chemical

Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Hongxin Chemical

Shengyuan Group

Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical

Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical

Huanghua Hongcheng Business

Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical

Changzhou Shuguang Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solid Maleic Anhydride

Molten Maleic Anhydride

Segment by Application

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

1,4-butanediol (BDO)

Other

