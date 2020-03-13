Global Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

In 2018, the global Mainframe Monitoring Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mainframe Monitoring Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mainframe Monitoring Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Syncsort

ASG Technologies

Pandora FMS

BMC Software

Dynatrace

CA Technologies

Tone Software

Rocket Software

Zowe

LeuTek GmbH

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Real-time Monitoring Tools

Near-time Monitoring Tools

Post-processing Tools

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Public Sectors

Retail

Manufacturing & Automotive

Telecom

Healthcare

Service Providers

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Real-time Monitoring Tools

1.4.3 Near-time Monitoring Tools

1.4.4 Post-processing Tools

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Public Sectors

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Manufacturing & Automotive

1.5.6 Telecom

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Service Providers

1.5.9 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market Size

2.2 Mainframe Monitoring Tools Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Mainframe Monitoring Tools Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mainframe Monitoring Tools Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Mainframe Monitoring Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Syncsort

12.2.1 Syncsort Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mainframe Monitoring Tools Introduction

12.2.4 Syncsort Revenue in Mainframe Monitoring Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Syncsort Recent Development

12.3 ASG Technologies

12.3.1 ASG Technologies Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mainframe Monitoring Tools Introduction

12.3.4 ASG Technologies Revenue in Mainframe Monitoring Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 ASG Technologies Recent Development

12.4 Pandora FMS

12.4.1 Pandora FMS Company Details

Continued…

