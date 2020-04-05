Global Main City Solar Shading Systems Market Size, Share, Industry Trend, Growth and Application Analysis Report

Solar Shading Systems is Shading against solar heat gain is the most readily applicable and flexible method of cooling and can be applied in all climate types in which the sun’s influence is significant, and to almost all modern buildings irrespective of latitude. The key to good daylighting and thermal performance lies in the design of the building envelope.
Shading devices can be an integral part of the envelope, and thus influence thermal and daylighting performance. They may be located at the external or internal face of the facade, or within double- and triple- glazed window or curtain wall systems. In each case solar radiation is prevented, wholly or partly, from entering the building. By intercepting solar radiation before it reaches the building, external devices are the most. They include motors to control the shades.
Global Main City Solar Shading Systems Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Fabric Solar Shading Systems
Aluminum Solar Shading Systems
Others
By Demand
Public Building Shade Systems
Residential Building Shade Facilities
Major key Players
Lutron
Hunter Douglas
Colt International
Rolashades
SunLiving
NOVO Sunshading
PT. Alco Sarijaya
Winsom
IDAS Technology
Amos Group
Win Thye Hong
FAMELINE
SKB Shutters
Issey Sunshade Systems
Flink System
Regional Analysis
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
