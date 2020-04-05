Global Main City Solar Shading Systems Market Size, Share, Industry Trend, Growth and Application Analysis Report

Solar Shading Systems is Shading against solar heat gain is the most readily applicable and flexible method of cooling and can be applied in all climate types in which the sun’s influence is significant, and to almost all modern buildings irrespective of latitude. The key to good daylighting and thermal performance lies in the design of the building envelope.

Shading devices can be an integral part of the envelope, and thus influence thermal and daylighting performance. They may be located at the external or internal face of the facade, or within double- and triple- glazed window or curtain wall systems. In each case solar radiation is prevented, wholly or partly, from entering the building. By intercepting solar radiation before it reaches the building, external devices are the most. They include motors to control the shades.

The global Main City Solar Shading Systems market will reach xyz Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Global Main City Solar Shading Systems Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Fabric Solar Shading Systems

Aluminum Solar Shading Systems

Others

By Demand

Public Building Shade Systems

Residential Building Shade Facilities

Major key Players

Lutron

Hunter Douglas

Colt International

Rolashades

SunLiving

NOVO Sunshading

PT. Alco Sarijaya

Winsom

IDAS Technology

Amos Group

Win Thye Hong

FAMELINE

SKB Shutters

Issey Sunshade Systems

Flink System

Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

