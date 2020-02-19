Global Magnets and Magnetic Materials Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

Global Magnets and Magnetic Materials Market
Magnetic material are objects that can be magnetized or naturally hold magnetic properties. According to the ease of magnetization, magnetic materials can be classified into hard and soft. Hard magnetic materials retain their magnetism even in the absence of an applied magnetic field. Hard magnetic materials are difficult to magnetize and demagnetize. On the other hand, soft magnetic materials can be easily magnetized and demagnetized. They lose their magnetism when an external magnetic field is removed.
Environmental concerns, government support & incentives, increasing demand from end use industries, such as demand in automotive industry for electric vehicles, demand in medical devices for body scanners and others are the driving factors for the growth of the magnetic material market. Additionally, rapid industrialization, specifically in emerging economies and demand for alternative power sources, such as water turbine and wind mill are also driving the demand for magnetic material market.
On the other hand, the variation in the price of raw material can be a restraining factor in the growth of the magnetic material market.
The global Magnets and Magnetic Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Magnets and Magnetic Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnets and Magnetic Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Semi-hard magnet
Soft magnet
Permanent/hard magnet
Segment by Application
Electric motors
Transformers
Generators
Alternators
Others
