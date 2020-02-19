Global Magnets and Magnetic Materials Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

Global Magnets and Magnetic Materials Market

Magnetic material are objects that can be magnetized or naturally hold magnetic properties. According to the ease of magnetization, magnetic materials can be classified into hard and soft. Hard magnetic materials retain their magnetism even in the absence of an applied magnetic field. Hard magnetic materials are difficult to magnetize and demagnetize. On the other hand, soft magnetic materials can be easily magnetized and demagnetized. They lose their magnetism when an external magnetic field is removed.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hitachi

TDK

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan

Magnetics

Electron Energy

Ningbo Ketian Magnet

DMEGC

Hoosier Magnetics

JFE Ferrite

Master Magnetics

Molycorp

Ningbo Permanent Magnetics

Ningbo Vastsky Magnetic

Thomas & Skinner

Shin-Etsu Chemical

ThyssenKrupp Electrical Steel

Tridus Magnetics and Assemblies

Vacuumschmelze

Environmental concerns, government support & incentives, increasing demand from end use industries, such as demand in automotive industry for electric vehicles, demand in medical devices for body scanners and others are the driving factors for the growth of the magnetic material market. Additionally, rapid industrialization, specifically in emerging economies and demand for alternative power sources, such as water turbine and wind mill are also driving the demand for magnetic material market.

On the other hand, the variation in the price of raw material can be a restraining factor in the growth of the magnetic material market.

The global Magnets and Magnetic Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Magnets and Magnetic Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnets and Magnetic Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Semi-hard magnet

Soft magnet

Permanent/hard magnet

Segment by Application

Electric motors

Transformers

Generators

Alternators

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Magnets and Magnetic Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Magnets and Magnetic Materials

1.2 Magnets and Magnetic Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Magnets and Magnetic Materials Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Semi-hard magnet

1.2.3 Soft magnet

1.2.4 Permanent/hard magnet

1.3 Magnets and Magnetic Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Magnets and Magnetic Materials Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electric motors

1.3.3 Transformers

1.3.4 Generators

1.3.5 Alternators

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Magnets and Magnetic Materials Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Magnets and Magnetic Materials Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Magnets and Magnetic Materials Market Size

1.5.1 Global Magnets and Magnetic Materials Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Magnets and Magnetic Materials Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Magnets and Magnetic Materials Business

7.1 Hitachi

7.1.1 Hitachi Magnets and Magnetic Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Magnets and Magnetic Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Hitachi Magnets and Magnetic Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 TDK

7.2.1 TDK Magnets and Magnetic Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Magnets and Magnetic Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 TDK Magnets and Magnetic Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan

7.3.1 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Magnets and Magnetic Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Magnets and Magnetic Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Magnets and Magnetic Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Magnetics

7.4.1 Magnetics Magnets and Magnetic Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Magnets and Magnetic Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Magnetics Magnets and Magnetic Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Electron Energy

7.5.1 Electron Energy Magnets and Magnetic Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Magnets and Magnetic Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Electron Energy Magnets and Magnetic Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Ningbo Ketian Magnet

7.6.1 Ningbo Ketian Magnet Magnets and Magnetic Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Magnets and Magnetic Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Ningbo Ketian Magnet Magnets and Magnetic Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 DMEGC

7.7.1 DMEGC Magnets and Magnetic Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Magnets and Magnetic Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 DMEGC Magnets and Magnetic Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hoosier Magnetics

7.8.1 Hoosier Magnetics Magnets and Magnetic Materials Production Sites and Area Served

Continued….

