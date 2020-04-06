Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market: Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

Global magnetic refrigeration market has been witnessing growth, owing to several advantages, such as higher efficiency, lower cost, broad temperature range, environmental sustainability, and higher product lifecycle over conventional refrigeration. Increasing environmental concerns over the impact of conventional refrigerants is fueling the demand for alternate refrigeration technologies.

Market Overview

Magnetic refrigeration technology is utilized for cooling purpose using the magnetocaloric effect, also called adiabatic demagnetization. The innovation is regularly utilized in refrigerators to accomplish outstandingly low temperatures. Magnetic refrigeration does not use hydrofluorocarbons, which are generally harmful and ozone depleting coolant gases.

Magnetic refrigeration is used in a number of applications. Its application in automotive HVAC, commercial refrigeration, and refrigerated transportation and logistics has a huge demand and hence, is expected to drive the magnetic refrigeration market during the forecast period.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for magnetic refrigeration.

Market segmentation of Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market:

By Type:

Refrigerators

Heat Pumps

Air Conditioning Systems

By Application:

Industrial Refrigeration

Domestic Refrigeration

Commercial Refrigeration

Refrigerated Transportation & Logistics

Food & Beverages Processing

Automotive HVAC

Healthcare

Others

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

