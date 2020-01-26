MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Magnet Wire Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 137 pages with table and figures in it.

Magnet wire or enameled wire is a copper or aluminium wire coated with a very thin layer of insulation. It is used in the construction of transformers, inductors, motors, speakers, hard disk head actuators, electromagnets, and other applications that require tight coils of insulated wire.

Scope of the Report:

Asia-Pacific is the dominant consumption and export country of magnet wire, the sales of magnet wire is 2093 K Unit in 2016, according about 60% of the total amount. Asia-Pacific is also the biggest production country of magnet wire, with the large amount of production in China. Europe is the second largest sales area, with the market share of 16.26% in 2016. Even though a huge space for growth in the Asia-Pacific market exists, the quality and technology should further improve.

Leading players in magnet wire industry are Superior Essex, Rea, Sumitomo Electric, Liljedahl and many Chinese manufactures. Superior Essex is the largest manufacturer, occupies about 10.92% revenue share of the market.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese magnet wire industry is not only begin to transit to high-end magnet wire products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The worldwide market for Magnet Wire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 27200 million US$ in 2024, from 23700 million US$ in 2019,

This report focuses on the Magnet Wire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Superior Essex

Rea

Sumitomo Electric

Liljedahl

Fujikura

Hitachi

IRCE

Magnekon

Condumex

Elektrisola

Von Roll

Alconex

Jingda

Citychamp Dartong

Shanghai Yuke

Roshow Technology

Shangfeng Industrial

Tongling Copper Crown Electrical

HONGYUAN

Ronsen Super Micro-Wire

Shenmao Magnet Wire

GOLD CUP ELECTRIC

Tianjin Jing Wei Electric Wire

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Copper Magnet Wire

Aluminum Magnet Wire

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Motors

Transformers

Home Appliance

Reactor

Others

