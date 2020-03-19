Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The eighth most abundant element in nature, magnesium constitutes 2.4 percent of Earth’s crust. Because of its strong reactivity, it does not occur in the native state, but rather it is found in a wide variety of compounds in seawater, brines, and rocks. Among the ore minerals, the most common are the carbonates dolomite (a compound of magnesium and calcium carbonates, MgCO3CaCO3) and magnesite (magnesium carbonate, MgCO3). Less common is the hydroxide mineral brucite, Mg(OH)2, and the halide mineral carnallite (a compound of magnesium and potassium chlorides and water, MgCl2KCl6H2O). This report mainly covers magnesite and brucite. It has a silvery-white colour and tarnishes slightly in air.
The Magnesium raw materials concentration is very high; there are major manufacturers in China. The manufacturers in China have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Magnezit have relative higher level of products quality. As to China, Haicheng Megnesite has become as a global leader in the magnesite, Dandong Jinyuan has become as a global leader in the brucite. The China take almost a half of the whole revenue market share.
We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
The global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) market is valued at 380 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
GRECIAN MAGNESITE
Calix
Queensland Magnesia Pty. Ltd.
Baymag
Magnesita
Magnezit Group
Ramakrishna Magnesite Mines
Haicheng Magnesite
Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group
Liaoning Wancheng Magnesium group
Liaoning BeiHai Industries Group
Houying Group
Xiyang Group
Magnezit Group JSC
Russian Mining Chemical
Garrison Minerals
Premier Magnesia
Dandong Jinyuan
Dandong Xinyang
Dandong C.L.M.
Dandong Yongfeng
Dandong Xinda
Shanxi Tianbao
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Phanerocrystalline magnesite
Cryptocrystalline magnesite
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Dead-burned magnesia
Caustic-calcined magnesia
Fused or electrofused magnesia
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Manufacturers
Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
