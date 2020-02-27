Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Request for free Sample @ – https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2280973

The eighth most abundant element in nature, magnesium constitutes 2.4 percent of Earth’s crust. Because of its strong reactivity, it does not occur in the native state, but rather it is found in a wide variety of compounds in seawater, brines, and rocks. Among the ore minerals, the most common are the carbonates dolomite (a compound of magnesium and calcium carbonates, MgCO3CaCO3) and magnesite (magnesium carbonate, MgCO3). Less common is the hydroxide mineral brucite, Mg(OH)2, and the halide mineral carnallite (a compound of magnesium and potassium chlorides and water, MgCl2KCl6H2O). This report mainly covers magnesite and brucite. It has a silvery-white colour and tarnishes slightly in air.

The Magnesium raw materials concentration is very high; there are major manufacturers in China. The manufacturers in China have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Magnezit have relative higher level of products quality. As to China, Haicheng Megnesite has become as a global leader in the magnesite, Dandong Jinyuan has become as a global leader in the brucite. The China take almost a half of the whole revenue market share.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) market size will increase to 520 Million US$ by 2025, from 380 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite).

This report researches the worldwide Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GRECIAN MAGNESITE

Calix

Queensland Magnesia Pty. Ltd.

Baymag

Magnesita

Magnezit Group

Ramakrishna Magnesite Mines

Haicheng Magnesite

Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group

Liaoning Wancheng Magnesium group

Liaoning BeiHai Industries Group

Houying Group

Xiyang Group

Magnezit Group JSC

Russian Mining Chemical

Garrison Minerals

Premier Magnesia

Dandong Jinyuan

Dandong Xinyang

Dandong C.L.M.

Dandong Yongfeng

Dandong Xinda

Shanxi Tianbao

Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Breakdown Data by Type

Phanerocrystalline magnesite

Cryptocrystalline magnesite

Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Breakdown Data by Application

Dead-burned magnesia

Caustic-calcined magnesia

Fused or electrofused magnesia

Others

Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse Full Report with [email protected] – https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-magnesium-raw-materials-magnesite-and-brucite-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-report.html

Table of Contents

Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Phanerocrystalline magnesite

1.4.3 Cryptocrystalline magnesite

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Dead-burned magnesia

1.5.3 Caustic-calcined magnesia

1.5.4 Fused or electrofused magnesia

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Production

2.1.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Production

4.2.2 United States Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

Continue…@@$

Enquire about this Report – https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2280973

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like chemical market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/