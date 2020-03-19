In this report, the Global Magnesium Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Magnesium Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Magnesium Oxide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Magnesium Oxide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Magnesium oxide, also called magnesia with chemical formula MgO, is a white solid mineral that occurs naturally as periclase and is a source of magnesium. MgO is used as an insulator in industrial cables, as a basic refractory material for crucibles and as a principal fireproofing ingredient in construction materials. Magnesium oxide is also utilized in the agricultural, chemical, food, pharmaceutical, environmental and industrial applications.

Magnesium oxide consumption is linked to a handful of generally steady end markets. As a key refractory mineral, its usage is correlated to steel and cement manufacturing, while as an ingredient in markets ranging from flame retardants and water treatment to human medicine and animal feed, small but stable annual demand volumes keep the industry ticking over. Based on the regions, the consumption is mainly concentrated in Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America etc. China was the major consumption region with the market share of 47.37% in 2017, which attributed to the rapid economic growth in China. Europe was the second consumer in the magnesium oxide industry, which accounted for around 23.26% market share in 2017.

Global Magnesium Oxide market size will increase to 6830 Million US$ by 2025, from 4170 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Magnesium Oxide.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Magnesium Oxide capacity, production, value, price and market share of Magnesium Oxide in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

RHI-Magnesita

Magnezit Group

SMZ Jelsava

Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties

Kumas Magnesite Works

Nedmag Industries

Grecian Magnesite

Navarras SA

Primier Magnesia

Baymag

Industrias Penoles

Ube Material Industries

ICL Industrial

Imerys

Haicheng Houying Group

Haicheng Magnesite Refractory

Haicheng Huayu Group

Jiachen Group

Liaoning Jinding Magnesite

Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group

Qinghua Refractory Group

Dashiqiao Huamei Group

Magnesium Oxide Breakdown Data by Type

Dead-Burned Magnesium Oxide (DBM)

Fused Magnesium Oxide (FM)

Caustic Calcined Magnesium Oxide (CCM)

Synthetic Magnesium Oxide

Magnesium Oxide Breakdown Data by Application

Refractories Industry

Agriculture Industry

Chemical Industry

Construction Industry

Other

Magnesium Oxide Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Magnesium Oxide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

