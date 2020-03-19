Global Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder market status and forecast, categorizes the global Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The mineral olivine is a magnesium iron silicate with the formula (Mg+2, Fe+2)2SiO4. Thus it is a type of nesosilicate or orthosilicate. It is a common mineral in the Earth’s subsurface but weathers quickly on the surface. This report focuses on its sand and powder.
Currently, some companies in the world can produce magnesium olivine sand powder product, mainly concentrating in India, China and Europe. The main market players are Unimin, Dakduklu Minerals, Thermolith SA, Eryas, Egamin, Ore-Met, Xinmi Xinxin, Xixia Yuchenng, Xixia Sheng Metallurgical Material, etc. The production of magnesium olivine sand powder will increase from 672 K MT in 2011 to 879 K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 4.30%. Global magnesium olivine sand powder capacity utilization rate remained at around 80.18% in 2015.
In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
There are three major size of magnesium olivine sand powder; 100-270 mesh products occupied the largest market, with the market share of 62.33% in 2015. Magnesium olivine sand powder is widely consumed in refractory industries for producing basic refractory products along with dead burnt magnesite. With the development of economy, these industries will need more magnesium olivine sand powder. So, magnesium olivine sand powder has a huge market potential in the future.
The major raw material for magnesium olivine sand powder is nature olivine [(Mg, Fe) 2SiO4]. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of magnesium olivine sand powder industry.
We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Steinsvik Olivin
Unimin
Dakduklu Minerals
Thermolith SA
Eryas
Egamin
Ore-Met
LTC
Sibelco
Scangrit
Industrial Minerals & Refractories
Unique Enterprises
Xinmi Xinxin
Xixia Yuchenng Co., Ltd.
Xixia Sheng Metallurgical Material
Xixia Jinyu Kuangye
Shaanxi Sanyuan Minerals
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
30-100 mesh
100-270 mesh
270-325 mesh
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Foundry Molding Sand
Metallurgical Auxiliary Material
High-temperature Refractory
Others
