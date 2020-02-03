Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market to see strong growth and Market scope in the next few years…

Latest Survey On Magnesium Hydroxide Market

The global Magnesium Hydroxide market report provides an in-depth analysis of the Magnesium Hydroxide industry, analyzing the potential of the market and also provides data and forecasts on the market structure, dynamics, and trends.

Magnesium Hydroxide Paste is an aqueous paste of Magnesium Hydroxide. It contains not less than 93.0 percent and not more than 107.0 percent of the labeled amount of magnesium hydroxide [Mg(OH)2], the labeled amount being not less than 28.0 percent and not more than 70.0 percent of magnesium hydroxide.

According to QYR’s analysts, the concentration of magnesium hydroxide industry is relative low. The top ten companies accounted for about 54% production volume market share in 2016. The major production regions mainly locate in Europe, USA, Japan and China. And the major manufacturers are included Ube Materials, Martin Marietta, Kyowa Chemical, ICL, Russian Mining Chemical, Xinyang Minerals Group, Lianda Chemical, Qinghai Best, Deer, Dandong Yungsing, and others.

The global production of magnesium hydroxide increases from 613 K MT in 2012 to 788 K MT in 2017, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% from 2017 to 2022. The major manufacturers mainly concentrate in Europe, North America, Japan and China. In 2016, North American magnesium hydroxide production share was about 22%. Europe production share took 17% and Japan production share also took 17%. China took about 32%.

Magnesium hydroxide is an important inorganic material which can be used for environmental protection field, flame retardant field, pharmaceutical field and others. The largest end use for magnesium hydroxide, accounting for about 59% of consumption in 2016, is in environmental uses—flue gas desulfurization and wastewater treatment. The use of magnesium hydroxide in flame retardants was a fast-growing application, and accounted for about 23% of magnesium hydroxide consumption in 2016.

Currently, many companies use magnesium ore, seawater and underground brines as the raw material of magnesium hydroxide. The manufacturing processes are natural product refining method and chemical synthesis method. Currently, chemical synthesis method was the major technology in the market, accounting for approximately 57% market share in 2016. So, the technical barriers of magnesium hydroxide are low and the magnesium hydroxide market concentration degree is relatively low in the global.

There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in magnesium hydroxide market will become more intense.

Top Market Key Players, Ube Materials, Martin Marietta, Kyowa Chemical, Albemarle, RHI Group, ICL, Konoshima Chemical, Russian Mining Chemical, Nedmag, Spi Pharma, Huber, Xinyang Minerals, Lianda Chemical, Qinghai Best, Deer, Dandong Yungsing, Weifang Yuandong, Yantai FR Flame Technology, Qinghai West Magnesium, ShanDong LuHua chemical, Hellon, Lianyungang Nippo Group, Wanfeng

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers, North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers, Chemical Synthesis Method, Physical Method

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into, Environmental Protection Industry, Flame Retardant Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Other Applications

The scope of the report: This research report presents an extensive study of the market and comprises significant insights, facts, previous data, and statistically-supported and industry-validated market facts and projections with an appropriate set of methodologies and assumptions. It provides analysis and data on the basis of market segments and sub-segments, regions, product type, and distribution channels.

What the report offers:

Market Overview for the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market and the identification of the market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and potential opportunities for the market.

Market analysis for the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market, with competitive landscape and geographic analysis on a global and regional scale.

Determination of different factors responsible for changing the market landscape, rising future opportunities and determination of leading players, which can affect the market on a regional scale.

Company profiles of the leading competitors along with their strategic initiatives and market shares.

Determination and analysis of the macro- and microeconomic factors that affect the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market, as per the regional analysis.

In the end, This report is an assimilation of trustworthy and updated information, quantitative and qualitative evaluation by industry analysts, inputs from industry professionals and leading competitors across the industrial value chain.

