Global Magnesium Diboride Market – Competitive Insights, Influencing Factors, Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2025)

Global magnesium diboride powder market has been witnessing growth, owing to rapid growth of construction industries in certain regions. Magnesium diboride powder is also used by electronics industries which has also fairly contributed to the growth of the magnesium diboride powder market.

Market Overview:

Magnesium diboride powder is widely used in the healthcare industry. Due to its superconducting properties, it is used in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), ultrasound machines, sonography, full body scanners, and cryogenic coolers. Magnesium diboride is extremely explosive nature and hence, is used in explosives and pyrotechnics. In various commercial programs, which make use of pyrotechnics, magnesium diboride is used extensively.

The North American region is the global leader in the use of magnesium diboride with Europe and Asian markets going neck to neck. The magnesium Diboride market is growing with a healthy pace in the Asia Pacific market due to improvements in the healthcare sector and booming construction industry.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for magnesium diboride powder market.

Market segmentation:

By Type :

Fine Granule

Coarse Granule

By Applications :

Superconducting Wires

Superconducting Films

Explosives

Propellants

Pyrotechnics

Medicinal Equipment

Others

By End User Industry:

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Energy

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Major companies operating in the market:

Materion Corporation

Stanford Advanced Materials

ESPI

READE

Baoding Pengda

Luoyang Tongrun

Shanghai Longjin Metallic

