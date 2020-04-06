In this report, the Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Magnesium chloride hexahydrate is Small white flakes with formula (MgCl2.6H2O), which has the property of colorless and easy deliquescence.

It has been widely used in metallurgy, chemical industry, building materials, food and transportation industry. This report studies the magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes market.

The global magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes market is led by Asia Pacific, capturing about 72.51% of global magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 13.11% global sales share.

China was the largest regional market for magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes, with revenue exceeding USD 125 million in 2017.

In application, magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes downstream are Metallurgical Industry, Building Materials Industry, Antifreeze and others. The magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes market is mainly driven by growing demand for Building Materials Industry which accounts for nearly 27.63% of total downstream consumption of magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes in global.

The global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes market is valued at 210 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Compass Minerals

Dead Sea Works

Nedmag

Alkim

Tinco

Riddhi Siddhi Magnesia Works

Xiangjiang

Huitai Group

Changsheng

Dongyuan Lianhai

Hongyuan Chemical

Xinhai Decing Products

Chenlong

Quancheng

Songchuan

Ruentai Chemical

Qinghai Iron Source Magnesium

Shouguang yuwei Chloride

Lianyungang Nippo Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Industry Grade

Segment by Application

Metallurgical Industry

Chemical Industry

Building Materials Industry

Antifreeze Industry

Food Industry

Others

