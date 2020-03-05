Global Machine Tool Accessory Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

The cutting tool and machine tool accessory manufacturing industry includes establishments manufacturing accessories and attachments for metal cutting and metal forming machine tools. Industry products include blade cutters, small knives and drilling bits, as well as clampers, holders and tapering attachments. Machine shops, automotive manufacturers and heavy equipment manufacturers use these cutting and machine tools and their accessories.

3D laser processing machines are gaining popularity as they reduce processing time for cutting and welding applications. 3D laser is a 5-axle laser machine which cuts sheet-metal components in three dimensions. Cutting tool and machine tool accessory manufacturers are producing 3D laser processing machines which are typically used in automotive and aerospace industry for cutting or welding of aluminum parts, drilling of engine parts, and laser surfacing of used parts.

This report focuses on the global Machine Tool Accessory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Machine Tool Accessory development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Doosan Machine Tools

Allied Machine & Engineering

Sandvik

Amada

Kennametal

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Metalworking Knives and Bits

Measuring Attachments

Metalworking Drill Bits

Machine Tool Taps and Dies

Market segment by Application, split into

Machine Shops

Automotive Manufacturers

Heavy Equipment Manufacturers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Machine Tool Accessory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Machine Tool Accessory development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Machine Tool Accessory are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continuous…

