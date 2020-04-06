In this report, the Global Machine Stretch Film Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Machine Stretch Film Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Machine Stretch Film is a highly stretchable plastic film that is wrapped around items. The elastic recovery keeps the items tightly bound. It is used in wrapping machine.

Machine stretch film is mainly classified into three types: Pre-Stretched Machine Stretch Film, Blown Machine Stretch Wrap, Cast Machine Stretch Film. CAST Machine Stretch Film is the main type in the world, shared more than 67.91% of the total market. Machine stretch film is mainly made from PE, LLDPE, PETC, etc. Machine stretch film is mainly used for Agriculture, food & beverages, storage & distribution, healthcare, etc.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrow. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Machine Stretch Film market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Machine Stretch Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Machine Stretch Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Manuli

Sigma Plastics Group

Scientex

AEP Industries

Inteplast Group

Bemis Company

Integrated Packaging Group

Thong Guan Industries

Mima Film

Berry Plastics Corporation

Bonset

Bollore

Paragon Films

Efekt Plus

M.J. Maillis

I.M. Group

Eurofilms Extrusion

DUO PLAST

Huatong United (Nantong) Plastic Industry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pre-Stretched Machine Stretch Film

Blown Machine Stretch Wrap

Cast Machine Stretch Film

Others

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Food & Beverages

Storage & Distribution

Healthcare

Others

