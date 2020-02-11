GLOBAL MACHINE LEARNING AS A SERVICE (MLAAS) MARKET BY SUPPLY-DEMAND, INDUSTRY RESEARCH AND END USER ANALYSIS, OUTLOOK 2019-2023

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MlaaS) Market – Growth,Latest Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2023)

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MlaaS) Market Summary:

Report on Machine Learning as a Service (MlaaS) Market (2019) gives complete outlook of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MlaaS) Market Overview:

The global MLaaS market is expected to register a CAGR of about 43.46% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period), to reach a value of USD 8.315 billion, by 2023, from USD 0.932 billion, as of 2017. The scope of this report is limited to the solutions that are offered by the major market players including service providers. The regions, considered in the scope of this report, include North America, Europe, and âothersâ. The study highlights the various applications of machine learning, such as predictive maintenance, risk analytics, and fraud detection, among various others.

Machine Learning as a Service (MlaaS) Market Report provides knowledgeable and in-depth study of the major Machine Learning as a Service (MlaaS) Market leading players together with the company profiles, Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter's five forces analysis.

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MlaaS) Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett Packard Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, PurePredictive Inc, Sift Science Inc

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France,Italy,Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia,Israel

What are the business Opportunities for the Investors?

Help to Identify latest Trend and emerging drivers

Useful for SWOT Analysis of the market

Useful for Developing business Strategies

Helps to Identify market Growth till 2023

Help to Understand the competitive landscape

Major growths and Development in 2017 covered in the report

And the latest major developments in 2018 covered in the report

Available Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the desired requirements.

– Regional and country-level analysis of the Machine Learning as a Service (MlaaS) market, by end-use.

– Detailed analysis and profiles of further market players.

– Regional and country-level analysis of the Machine Learning as a Service (MlaaS) market, by end-use.

– Detailed analysis and profiles of further market players.

Reasons to Purchase the Machine Learning as a Service (MlaaS) Market Report:

– The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

– Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

– Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

– Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

– Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

– 3 months analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Points Covered in TOC of Global Machine Learning as a Service (MlaaS) Market

1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Key Findings of the Study

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Factors Driving the Market

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of IoT and Automation

4.2.2 Growing Need for Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.2.3 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Services

4.3 Factors Restraining the Market

4.3.1 Security Concerns

4.3.2 Need for Skilled Personnel

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porters Five Industry Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors

5. Global Machine Learning as a Service Market Segmentation

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Advertising & Marketing

5.1.2 Predictive Maintenance

5.1.3 Automated Network Management

5.1.4 Risk Analytics and Fraud Detection

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Organization Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 IT

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Aerospace & Defense

5.3.5 Retail

5.3.6 Government

5.3.7 Media & Entertainment

5.3.8 BFSI

5.3.9 Education

5.3.10 Others

5.4 By Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 Latin America

6. Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

6.1 Microsoft Corporation

6.2 IBM Corporation

6.3 Amazon Web Services

6.4 Google Inc.

6.5 BigML Inc

6.6 FICO

6.7 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development Lp

6.8 AT&T

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future of MLaaS Market

To conclude, Machine Learning as a Service (MlaaS) report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

