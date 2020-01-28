Global Machinable Ceramic Market Major Players Product Revenue 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Machinable Ceramic Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new Research to its studies database.

Machinable ceramic has a continuous use temperature of 800Â°C and a peak temperature of 1000Â°C. Its coefficient of thermal expansion readily matches most metals and sealing glasses. It is non-wetting, exhibits zero porosity, and unlike ductile materials, won’t deform. It is an excellent insulator at high voltages, various frequencies and high temperatures. And, when properly baked out, it won’t outgas in vacuum environments.

Machinable ceramics allow ceramic components to be made without the delay or expense of conventional ceramic manufacturing processes.

Applications of machinable ceramic include Aerospace Industry, Constant and Ultra-high Vacuum Environments, Medical Industry, Welding Nozzles, Semi-conductor Industry and so on. Among those applications, Semi-conductor industry accounts for the largest market share, which was about 32.24% in 2016.

The machinable ceramic industry is relatively concentrated. Tokuyama is the largest producer with an output of 72389 Kg in 2016. The second producer, Corning, comes from France, with 28.08% output share.

Global production of machinable ceramic increased from 232517 Kg in 2012 to 238512 Kg in 2016. There is no doubt that Japan is the largest production base. As for consumption, USA is the largest consumer with about 27.12% share in 2016. Europe is the follower, consuming about 53727 Kg.

Due to its own advantages, machinable ceramic industry keeps upward tendency in the recent years, it is estimated that global machinable ceramic industry will be worthy of 152.83 million USD in 2022.

The worldwide market for Machinable Ceramic is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Machinable Ceramic in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Corning

Tokuyama

Ferrotec

Crystex Composites

Aremco

Ariake Materials

Wuxi Creative Ceramic

INNOVACERA

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Fluorophlogopite Glass Ceramic

Non-oxide Ceramic

Other

Aerospace Industry

Constant and Ultra-high Vacuum Environments

Medical Industry

Welding Nozzles

Semi-conductor Industry

Other

