Global Maca Extract Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Maca Extract market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Maca Extract market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Maca Extract market status and forecast, categorizes the global Maca Extract market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The root vegetable known as Maca originates from the Peruvian Andes. Maca, also known as Peruvian Ginseng is reported to have numerous health benefits. In fact, powdered Maca is considered a unique superfood that boosts energy, improves stamina and enhances libido. Maca root powder is also widely used in many of the best male enhancement pills. Maca root extract is contained in many leading male enhancement supplements and is widely used to treat hot flushes, memory loss, stress, depression and fertility.

Maca extract is also rich in essential minerals such as phosphorus, iodine, potassium, sodium, manganese, calcium, iron and magnesium. Maca stimulates the pituitary gland and the hypothalamus, the glands responsible for regulating other important glands. This in turn, helps to re-balance the testicular, ovarian and adrenal glands, the pancreas and the thyroid.

Maca extract industry is mainly concentrated in Peru and China. Currently, there are many maca extract products producing companies in the world maca extract industry. The main market players are Koken, Peruvian Nature, Panpacific Corporation, Natural Health International, Inca Health and Jiaherb.

The global consumption value of maca extract increases with the 76.82% average growth rate. South America and North America are the major consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these this region occupied 42.20% of the global consumption volume in total.

Maca extract include many forms with different extract ratio. And each form has different application industries with price difference. With medical effect of maca extract, the downstream application industries will need more maca extract products. So, maca extract has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance maca extract through improving technology.

The major raw materials for maca extract products are maca and other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of maca extract. The production cost of maca extract is also an important factor which could impact the price of maca extract.

The global Maca Extract market is valued at 56 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 61 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Koken

Peruvian Nature

Panpacific Corporation

Natural Health International

Inca Health

ZANACEUTICA

MG Natura Peru

Pebani Inversiones

StandPeru

Phyto Life Sciences

Jiaherb

Pioneer Herbs

Green Life

Yuansn Biological

Bettering

Yongyuan Bio-Tech

Naturalin

Berbchem Biotech

Tengmai

Huike

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

White to Yellow

Light Pink to Dark Purple

Light Gray to Dark Gray

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Health Drugs

Health Foods

Nutritional Supplements

Others

