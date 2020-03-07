In this report, the Global Maca Extract Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Maca Extract Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Maca Extract market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Maca Extract breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The root vegetable known as Maca originates from the Peruvian Andes. Maca, also known as Peruvian Ginseng is reported to have numerous health benefits. In fact, powdered Maca is considered a unique superfood that boosts energy, improves stamina and enhances libido. Maca root powder is also widely used in many of the best male enhancement pills. Maca root extract is contained in many leading male enhancement supplements and is widely used to treat hot flushes, memory loss, stress, depression and fertility.

Maca extract is also rich in essential minerals such as phosphorus, iodine, potassium, sodium, manganese, calcium, iron and magnesium. Maca stimulates the pituitary gland and the hypothalamus, the glands responsible for regulating other important glands. This in turn, helps to re-balance the testicular, ovarian and adrenal glands, the pancreas and the thyroid.

Maca extract industry is mainly concentrated in Peru and China. Currently, there are many maca extract products producing companies in the world maca extract industry. The main market players are Koken, Peruvian Nature, Panpacific Corporation, Natural Health International, Inca Health and Jiaherb.

The global consumption value of maca extract increases with the 76.82% average growth rate. South America and North America are the major consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these this region occupied 42.20% of the global consumption volume in total.

Maca extract include many forms with different extract ratio. And each form has different application industries with price difference. With medical effect of maca extract, the downstream application industries will need more maca extract products. So, maca extract has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance maca extract through improving technology.

The major raw materials for maca extract products are maca and other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of maca extract. The production cost of maca extract is also an important factor which could impact the price of maca extract.

Global Maca Extract market size will increase to 61 Million US$ by 2025, from 56 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Maca Extract.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Maca Extract capacity, production, value, price and market share of Maca Extract in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Maca Extract Breakdown Data by Type

White to Yellow

Light Pink to Dark Purple

Light Gray to Dark Gray

Maca Extract Breakdown Data by Application

Health Drugs

Health Foods

Nutritional Supplements

Others

Maca Extract Production Breakdown Data by Region

Maca Extract Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Maca Extract capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Maca Extract manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Maca Extract :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



