Global M2M Network Security Market 2018 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

M2M Network Security Market 2019
M2M network security solutions include hardware products, software products, and managed security services that are used to detect and prevent unauthorized access, misuse, breakdown of M2M networks, and attempts to disable/destroy M2M networks.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in number of connected devices.
In 2018, the global M2M Network Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global M2M Network Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M Network Security development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Gemalto
Kore Wireless
Numerex
PTC
Digi International
Eurotech
NetComm Wireless
Netop
Novatel Wireless
Option
SIMCom Wireless Solutions
Systech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware Systems
Software Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Household
Industrial
Retail and Payment Industries
Logistics and Transportation Industries
Healthcare
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global M2M Network Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the M2M Network Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of M2M Network Security are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global M2M Network Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware Systems
1.4.3 Software Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global M2M Network Security Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Household
1.5.3 Industrial
1.5.4 Retail and Payment Industries
1.5.5 Logistics and Transportation Industries
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 M2M Network Security Market Size
2.2 M2M Network Security Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 M2M Network Security Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 M2M Network Security Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 M2M Network Security Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.2 Gemalto
12.2.1 Gemalto Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 M2M Network Security Introduction
12.2.4 Gemalto Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Gemalto Recent Development
12.3 Kore Wireless
12.3.1 Kore Wireless Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 M2M Network Security Introduction
12.3.4 Kore Wireless Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Kore Wireless Recent Development
12.4 Numerex
12.4.1 Numerex Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 M2M Network Security Introduction
12.4.4 Numerex Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Numerex Recent Development
12.5 PTC
12.5.1 PTC Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 M2M Network Security Introduction
12.5.4 PTC Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 PTC Recent Development
12.6 Digi International
12.6.1 Digi International Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 M2M Network Security Introduction
12.6.4 Digi International Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Digi International Recent Development
12.7 Eurotech
12.7.1 Eurotech Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 M2M Network Security Introduction
12.7.4 Eurotech Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Eurotech Recent Development
12.8 NetComm Wireless
12.8.1 NetComm Wireless Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 M2M Network Security Introduction
12.8.4 NetComm Wireless Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 NetComm Wireless Recent Development
12.9 Netop
12.9.1 Netop Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 M2M Network Security Introduction
12.9.4 Netop Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Netop Recent Development
12.10 Novatel Wireless
12.10.1 Novatel Wireless Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 M2M Network Security Introduction
12.10.4 Novatel Wireless Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Novatel Wireless Recent Development
12.11 Option
12.12 SIMCom Wireless Solutions
12.13 Systech
Continued…..
