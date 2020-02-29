Global M2M in Homeland security 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

M2M in Homeland security – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

An M2M platform is a programmed unit in which M2M applications and services are built on.

The rising adoption of connected devices, tablets, wearable devices, and smartphones among consumers and enterprises will favor the growth of the market.

In 2018, the global M2M in Homeland security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global M2M in Homeland security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M in Homeland security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

3M

3I-MIND

3VR

3xLOGIC

ABB

Accenture

ACTi

ADT Security Services

AeroVironment

Agent Video Intelligence

Airbus Defence And Space

Alcatel-Lucent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Intelligence Services IT

Intrusion Detection Systems

Metal Detectors

Non-Lethal Weapons

Persona Protective Gear

Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection

Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems & BHS

Video Analytics

Video Surveillance

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Border Security

Aviation Security

Maritime Security

Counterintelligence Security

CBRN Security

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

