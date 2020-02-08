Global M2-m Satellite Communication Market to Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During the Forecast Period

M2M is a technology that allows both wired and wireless systems to communicate with other similar devices. With this technology companies are able to use various M2M communication applications to transfer and control their data in areas without broadband networks. The crucial aspect of M2M (machine to machine) satellite communication is that it can reduce cost and can work in any region. Satellite has a worldwide reach and it is highly scalable.

The M2M satellite communication can be segmented into three major types, by technology, devices and applications. The technology segment includes VSAT (very small aperture terminal), ST (satellite telemetry) and AIS (automatic identification system). The device segment includes satellite modems, satellite IP terminals and gateways, while the application segment includes oil & gas industries, automobiles & telecommunication, transportation, logistics, energy sector, maritime, mining industries, agriculture and healthcare. This market can also be segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW (Rest of the World).

There is a significant increase in the M2M satellite communication market because it ensures fast and increased return on investment made in M2M applications.

The key drivers of this market include increasing M2M applications and solutions and increase in demand for data communication, while the major restraints to this market are lack of market knowledge and lack of infrastructural facilities.

Some of the key players in the M2M satellite communication are Hughes Network System, Gemalto, Iridium Communications Inc., Globstar Inc., Kore Telematics, Orbcomm, Rogers Communications Inc., Orange SA and Teliasonera.