Global M-Commerce Market 2018 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

The M commerce market is segmented on the basis of payment mode, user, transaction and geography. The payment mode segment is segmented into Direct Carrier Billing, Near Field Communication (NFC), Premium Sms and Wireless Application Protocol (WAP).
The growing dispersion rate of smart devices, increasing conjunction between offline & online activities is rising the growth in the global M commerce market. Various key players are indulging in various r&d activity to develop M commerce to enhance efficiency which backing up in capturingthe market potential available in the developing economies. Various key players of M commerce are exposing the strategic initiatives to maintain position in the global M commerce market. The increasing mobility across the globe is one of the major factor which is increasing the demand for M commerce in the global market. The growing demand for the smart devices in the world and rising concerns for the digitalization and availability of everything at your figure tips is creating huge growth prospectus in the global M commerce market.
In 2018, the global M-Commerce market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global M-Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M-Commerce development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
Ericsson
Flipkart
Gemalto
Google
IBM
Irctc
Mastercard
Mopay
Oxygen8
Paypal
Paytm
Sap
Shop Clues
Visa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
M Billing
M Retailing
M Ticketing/Booking
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail M-Commerce
IT and Telecommunication
Hospitality and Tourism
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Healthcare
Media and Entertainment
Airline
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global M-Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 M Billing
1.4.3 M Retailing
1.4.4 M Ticketing/Booking
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global M-Commerce Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Retail M-Commerce
1.5.3 IT and Telecommunication
1.5.4 Hospitality and Tourism
1.5.5 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Media and Entertainment
1.5.8 Airline
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 M-Commerce Market Size
2.2 M-Commerce Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 M-Commerce Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 M-Commerce Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Amazon
12.1.1 Amazon Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 M-Commerce Introduction
12.1.4 Amazon Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.2 Ericsson
12.2.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 M-Commerce Introduction
12.2.4 Ericsson Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.3 Flipkart
12.3.1 Flipkart Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 M-Commerce Introduction
12.3.4 Flipkart Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Flipkart Recent Development
12.4 Gemalto
12.4.1 Gemalto Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 M-Commerce Introduction
12.4.4 Gemalto Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Gemalto Recent Development
12.5 Google
12.5.1 Google Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 M-Commerce Introduction
12.5.4 Google Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Google Recent Development
12.6 IBM
12.6.1 IBM Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 M-Commerce Introduction
12.6.4 IBM Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 IBM Recent Development
12.7 Irctc
12.7.1 Irctc Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 M-Commerce Introduction
12.7.4 Irctc Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Irctc Recent Development
12.8 Mastercard
12.8.1 Mastercard Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 M-Commerce Introduction
12.8.4 Mastercard Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Mastercard Recent Development
12.9 Mopay
12.9.1 Mopay Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 M-Commerce Introduction
12.9.4 Mopay Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Mopay Recent Development
12.10 Oxygen8
12.10.1 Oxygen8 Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 M-Commerce Introduction
12.10.4 Oxygen8 Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Oxygen8 Recent Development
12.11 Paypal
12.12 Paytm
12.13 Sap
12.14 Shop Clues
12.15 Visa
Continued…..
