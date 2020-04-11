Global LVT Flooring Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global LVT Flooring market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global LVT Flooring market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
LVT is an acronym for “luxury vinyl tile.” It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.
According to the type, it can be divided into Flexible LVT Flooring and Rigid LVT Flooring. Flexible LVT Flooring is the main product, capturing about 67.57% of global consumption of LVT flooring in 2017.
According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of LVT flooring. Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Tarkett, Congoleum, Mohawk, and Metroflor are all famous companies in the world, Tarkett is the biggest manufacturer in the world with sale volume of 26116 K Sq.m in 2017.
Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, LVT flooring consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024, the consumption of LVT Flooring is estimated to be 507008 K Sq.m.
In 2018, the global LVT Flooring market size was 4187.1 million US$ and is forecast to 8422.6 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LVT Flooring.
This study researches the market size of LVT Flooring, presents the global LVT Flooring sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
This report focuses on the key data information of LVT Flooring in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of LVT Flooring for each region and countries in each region.
For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.
This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Armstrong
Mannington Mills
Tarkett
NOX Corporation
LG Hausys
Congoleum
Mohawk
Shaw
Gerflor
Forbo
Beaulieu
RiL
Metroflor
Milliken
Polyflor
Karndean
Parterre
Snmo LVT
Hailide New Material
Market Segment by Product Type
Flexible LVT Flooring
Rigid LVT Flooring
Market Segment by Application
Commercial Use
Residential Use
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global LVT Flooring status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key LVT Flooring manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LVT Flooring are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
