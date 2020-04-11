Global LVT Flooring Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global LVT Flooring market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global LVT Flooring market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

LVT is an acronym for “luxury vinyl tile.” It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.

According to the type, it can be divided into Flexible LVT Flooring and Rigid LVT Flooring. Flexible LVT Flooring is the main product, capturing about 67.57% of global consumption of LVT flooring in 2017.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of LVT flooring. Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Tarkett, Congoleum, Mohawk, and Metroflor are all famous companies in the world, Tarkett is the biggest manufacturer in the world with sale volume of 26116 K Sq.m in 2017.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, LVT flooring consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024, the consumption of LVT Flooring is estimated to be 507008 K Sq.m.

In 2018, the global LVT Flooring market size was 4187.1 million US$ and is forecast to 8422.6 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LVT Flooring.

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

Tarkett

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

Congoleum

Mohawk

Shaw

Gerflor

Forbo

Beaulieu

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

Market Segment by Product Type

Flexible LVT Flooring

Rigid LVT Flooring

Market Segment by Application

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

