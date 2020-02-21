Global Luxury Hotels Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Luxury Hotels Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Luxury Hotels Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Luxury Hotels Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A hotel is an establishment that provides lodging paid on a short-term basis. Facilities provided may range from a modest-quality mattress in a small room to large suites with bigger, higher-quality beds, a dresser, a fridge and other kitchen facilities, upholstered chairs, a flat screen television and en-suite bathrooms. Small, lower-priced hotels may offer only the most basic guest services and facilities. Larger, higher-priced hotels may provide additional guest facilities such as a swimming pool, business center (with computers, printers and other office equipment), childcare, conference and event facilities, tennis or basketball courts, gymnasium, restaurants, day spa and social function services. Hotel rooms are usually numbered (or named in some smaller hotels and B&BS) to allow guests to identify their room. Some boutique, high-end hotels have custom decorated rooms. Some hotels offer meals as part of a room and board arrangement. In the United Kingdom, a hotel is required by law to serve food and drinks to all guests within certain stated hours. In Japan, capsule hotels provide a tiny room suitable only for sleeping and shared bathroom facilities.

Global Luxury Hotels market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Marriott International

Hilton

Starwood Hotels & Resorts(Marriott)

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

Shangri-La International Hotel Management

InterContinental Hotels Group

Mandarin Oriental International

The Indian Hotels Company

Jumeirah International

Kerzner International Resorts

ITC Hotels

Market Segment as follows:

By Type

Business Hotels

Suite Hotels

Airport Hotels

Resorts

By Application

Room

F&B

SPA

Others

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;

Section 2:

Global and India Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

India export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Continued….

