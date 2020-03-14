Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

In today’s world, with the growing urbanization, air pollution is one of the major reasons for concern regarding people’s health concerns. One of the major diseases that is getting prevalence, mostly among the developed countries is lung cancer. This is giving rise to the therapeutics market for lung cancer. Also, the developing markets are having increasing concerns about this disease and therefore, the therapeutics market is expected to develop rapidly.

End-User/Technology

The end-users are mostly older people although, with the current scenario of rapid urbanization, the occurrence among younger people is expected to show a growth trajectory. Also, because of the developed healthcare infrastructure and better awareness, most of the people are from developed countries as the reporting of such cases becomes easier.

The research is going on with the primary target of developing more efficient solutions and at a much lower price so that the scope of this market reaches beyond the developed in more developing countries which have a very high expected growth potential. Also, technologies like multiplex genotyping and next-generation sequencing are expected to bring about radical changes in the market.

Market Dynamics

Increasing pollution, especially in the rapidly developing Asia Pacific region has led to increased cases of lung cancer. But at the same time, due to increasing awareness and betterment of healthcare infrastructure, the reporting and identification has become more efficient and has led to the growth of this market. Also, due to better manufacturing procedures, coming of new patents and increasing emphasis on enhancing affordability and effectiveness, people are becoming more acceptable towards the treatment procedures, even in the developing countries. Research in this field going on extensively and hence is expected to bring about new and better products in the near future.

Market Segmentation

The segmentation for the market is done both on the basis of the products as well as the people. The product segmentation may include the availability of generic medicines and the level of advancement of the therapeutics itself in curing the disease. On the basis of people, the changing lifestyle of people is playing an important factor and therefore, not only segmentation on the basis of age but also in terms of habits and demographics is playing an important role in judging this market.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

On the basis of geography, developed countries like the United States of America and European countries have a higher prevalence rate of lung cancer due to early industrialization and aging population. Also, these countries have a very developed healthcare infrastructure which makes the identification easier. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a lucrative market with the research going on for making the therapeutics more affordable and efficient.

Opportunities

There is a myriad of opportunities based on the how fast the products are made affordable enough for the developing economies of the world. Moreover, the betterment of healthcare infrastructure plays a major role in the timely identification of the disease and hence, may ensure a larger consumer base.

Key Players

The key players operating in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Merck, Novartis Oncology and so on.

