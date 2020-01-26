Global Luminaires Market- Top Manufacturers, Product, Growth, Analysis, Application

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Luminaires Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

China’s lighting market is very large, the current 2011 and 2016 annual output were 2108 and 3612 million Units. It is expected that in 2016-2021, the scale of China’s lighting market will grow from 4013.75 million to 5933 million Units.

NVC lighting, Philips and Opple occupy the highest market share of output (nearly 5%), is the leader of the Chinese lighting market. FSL, Leedarson Luminaire, PAK and Topstar are important lighting supplier.

The proportion of traditional lighting in the Chinese market continued to decline, its revenue in 2011 and 2014 were 68.98%, 55.13 %. LED lamps will gradually replace the traditional lamps. In addition, home lighting is the main application of the current lighting industry, sales in 2015 accounted for 70.34%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Luminaires market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Luminaires business

Luminaires Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors.

Segmentation by product type

Traditional

LED

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

In Global market, the top players include

NVC

Philips

Opple

FSL

Leedarson Luminaire

PAK

Topstar

Osram

Liaoyuan Lighting

TCP

Panasonnic

Huayi Lighting

Toshiba

TCL

Forest Lighting

Kingsun Optoelectronic

Feilo Acoustics

Hongyar Electrical

Midea

Yankon

NPU

Handson

GE Lighting

GY LED

Thorn

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Global Luminaires (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Luminaires market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key Global Luminaires manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Luminaires with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Luminaires submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

