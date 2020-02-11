Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Luminaire and Lighting Control Market to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook By Key Players – Philips Lighting N.V., General Electric, Cree, Inc, Legrand S.A. and Hubbell Incorporated” to its huge collection of research reports.



This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the luminaire and lighting control market at the global and regional level. The report provides an analysis over the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2017. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers in-depth and accurate analysis. The report emphasizes on all the major trends and services playing a key role in luminaire and lighting control market expansion from 2018 to 2026. It also focuses on restraining factors, market drivers, and opportunities of the luminaire and lighting control market during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective about the luminaire and lighting control market’s expansion throughout the research study in terms of value (in US$ Bn) across various geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which is focused on providing a broad view of the global luminaire and lighting control market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis is also provided to understand the competitive scenario in the global luminaire and lighting control market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, where in the market segments for product, light, technology, component, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness in terms of opportunity. In order to give a complete analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the luminaire and lighting control market, analysis of every geographic region mentioned in the report has been provided along with attractiveness analysis.

The market overview chapter in the luminaire and lighting control market report explains the market trends and dynamics that include restraining factors, drivers, and opportunities for the current and future luminaire and lighting control market. A global market outlook analysis has also been provided in the report. Additionally, the report provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by market leaders of the luminaire and lighting control market. The market introduction chapter assists in gaining an idea of different trends related to luminaire and lighting control products.

Global Luminaire and Lighting Control Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global luminaire and lighting control market by segmenting the market based on product, light, technology, component, and application. The report provides a detailed regionwise breakdown of the luminaire and lighting control market and categorizes it at various levels, thus providing valuable insights at the micro and macro levels.

The report further highlights the competitive scenario within the luminaire and lighting control market and includes details such as recent developments and geographic presence of major players. The insights for the luminaire and lighting control market are the result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.

The market in North America is classified into Mexico, the U.S., and Rest of North America. Furthermore, the market in Europe is analyzed across Italy, France, Germany, and the Rest of Europe. The luminaire and lighting control market in Asia Pacific is analyzed across China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa regions covers GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. This report provides all the strategic information required to understand the luminaire and lighting control market along with its devices and application. Also, the report provides insights related to the components and different applications according to the various geographical regions mentioned above.

Global Luminaire and Lighting Control Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, etc. have been referred to.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the luminaire and lighting control market, across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc.. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research, is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Luminaire and Lighting Control Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global luminaire and lighting control market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players in the luminaire and lighting control market include General Electric Co., Philips Lighting N.V., General Electric, Cree,Inc, Legrand S.A., OSRAM Licht AG, Eaton Corporation, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Acuity Brands, Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, and LSI Industries Inc.. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.

The Luminaire and Lighting Control Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Luminaire and Lighting Control Market

By Product

Luminaire

Control

By Light

LED

Halogen

Fluorescent

HID

Others

By Technology

Wired

Wireless Wi-Fi Bluetooth ZigBee Others



By Component

Hardware LED Drivers & Ballasts Sensors Switches Dimmers Relay Units Gateways

Software Web-based Cloud-based Hybrid

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Application

Indoor Residential Commercial Industrial Others (Public and Government Buildings)

Outdoor Architectural Lighting Roadways Lighting Lighting for Public Places Others (Rail Lines and Harbors)



By Geography