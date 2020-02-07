Global Luggage Screening System Market to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period 2016 – 2026

Luggage screening system is commonly used for the security purpose at public places including railways, airports, malls, governmental offices among others. It is a process used to detect probable threat objects concealed inside a luggage. Luggage screening system involves the use of EDS (Explosives Detection System) technology to keep luggage safe and reduce the aircraft/train’s turnaround time. The EDS scanners use X-ray technology to generate images of the baggage contents, and deploy automated threat detection (ATD) technology to perform automatic analysis of suspicious objects. Luggage screening system helps in avoiding financial, economic and human loss.

Luggage Screening System Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major factor driving the demand for luggage screening systems across the globe is the growing need for security measures at public places like airports, commercial buildings, railway depots, shopping malls etc. Government offices across the world are focusing on strict security measures to curb extremist activities and trafficking which in turn is fuelling the growth of the global luggage screening systems market. Moreover, unethical and unlawful practices like terrorist attacks is another key factor propelling the growth of the global luggage screening systems market. Technological advancements in the field of safety and security is further expected to fuel the demand for luggage screening systems over the forecast period.

Request Sample [email protected] www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11191

Luggage Screening System Market: Segmentation

The global luggage screening systems market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end-use industry, technology and geography. On the basis of product type the market can be segmented into biometric system, X-ray screening system, electromagnetic detector and explosive trace detector. On account of end-use industry, the global luggage screening systems market can be segmented into airports, railways, border check points, government offices, private sector offices, educational institutes and public places (shopping malls, temples, malls, commercial complexes etc.). On the basis of technology, the global luggage screening systems market can be segmented into assisted service bag check-in and self-service bag check-in. On the basis of geography, the global luggage screening systems market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Luggage Screening System Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global luggage screening systems market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness maximum growth for luggage screening system market in upcoming years. North America is anticipated to dominate other regions throughout the forecast period followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Factors such as adoption of safety regulations by government agencies are fuelling the demand for luggage screening system market globally.

Request Report [email protected] www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/11191

Luggage Screening System Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the luggage screening systems market include BCS group, G&S Airport conveyer, Analogic Corporation, Aware, Inc., Digital Barriers plc., Argus Global Pty Ltd, Magal Security Systems Ltd, Safran SA, American Science and Engineering, Inc., Implant Sciences Corporation, OSI Systems, Inc., Smiths Group plc, Beumer group, Siemens AG, Daifuku Webb and Vanderlande industries. Moreover, companies are focusing on new product development and product innovation.