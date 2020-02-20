Global Lubricating Oil Additives Market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Short Description

By Functional Type (Anti wear agents, Detergents, Dispersants, Viscosity Index Improvers, Anti-Oxidants, Extreme Pressure Additives, Rust & Corrosion Inhibitors, Pour Point Depressants(PPD), Emulsifiers, Friction Modifiers, Oxidation Inhibitors, Other, Application (Industrial Oil, Metalworking Fluid, Process oil, Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Hydraulics Fluid, Other), End-User (Industrial, Automotive), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Definition

Lubricating oil additives are the substances that are mainly used to enhance functional fluids and lubricants performance. Each of the additives is added to improve the functioning of one or more additives combined together. Largest use of such lubricating additives is in automotive engine which includes other applications such as hydraulic fluids and gear oils. Some of the major functional additives are detergents, oxidation inhibitors, anti-wear agents, viscosity index improvers and extreme pressure additives etc.

Market Segmentation

The global lubricating oil additives market is segmented into three notable segments which are functional type, application and end-user.

> On the basis of functional type, the market is segmented into anti-wear agents, detergents, dispersants, viscosity index improvers, anti-oxidants, extreme pressure additives, rust and corrosion inhibitors, pour point depressants (PPD), emulsifiers, friction modifiers, oxidation inhibitors and others.

> On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industrial oil, metalworking fluid, and process oil, engine oil, and gear oil, hydraulics fluid and other.

> On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into industrial and automotive. Automotive is further segmented into heavy-duty vehicles, passenger car and other.

Market Players

The key market players for global lubricating oil additives market are listed below:

> BASF SE

> Evonik

> Midcontinental chemical company Inc

> Croda International Plc

> Afton Chemical

> Clariant

> Eni S.P.A.

> Eurolub

> IPAC, Inc

> BRB International

> Tianhe Chemicals

> Total

> Chevron Corporation

> Infineum international limited

> Vanderbilt Chemicals

> The Lubrizol Corporation

