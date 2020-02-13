GLOBAL LUBRICANT ADDITIVES MARKET REVIEW (2019) CLASSIFICATION, GROWTH FACTOR, RECENT TREND AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS 2023

Global Lubricant Additives Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2023)

New Report on Lubricant Additives Market (2019) offers complete outlook of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

The global lubricant additive market was valued at USD 15,240.70 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 18,325.77 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.12% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. By lubricant type, engine oil dominated the market with almost 50% market share in 2017.

BASF SE, CHEVRON CORP., EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG,THE LUBRIZOL CORPORATIONAFTON CHEMICAL CORPORATION, BRB INTERNATIONAL BV, WUXI SOUTH PETROLEUM ADDITIVE CO., CRODA LUBRICANTS, DOG CHEMIE, DORF KETAL, DOVER CHEMICAL, ENI S.P.A., INFINEUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, JINZHOU KANGTAI LUBRICANT ADDITIVES CO. LTD., KING INDUSTRIES INC., MULTISOL GROUP, R.T. VANDERBILT HOLDING COMPANY, RHEIN CHEMIE ADDITIVES, SHEPHERD CHEMICAL COMPANY, THE ELCO CORPORATION, TIANHE CHEMICALS CO.

Regional Segmentation Includes:

Australia & New Zealand, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, NORDIC Countries, ASEAN Countries, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Egypt

– Regional and country-level analysis of the Lubricant Additives market, by end-use.

– Detailed analysis and profiles of further market players.

Points Covered in TOC of Global Lubricant Additives Market

1. Introduction1.1 Description1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Scope of the Study2. Executive Summary3. Global Lubricant Additives Market Insights3.1 Market Overview3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3 Regulatory Policies Analysis3.4 Industry Attractiveness â Porterâs 5 Force Analysis3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers3.4.3 Threat of New Entrants3.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services3.4.5 Degree of Competition4. Market Dynamics4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Growing Global Automotive Industry4.1.2 Rapid Industrialization in BRIC Nations4.1.3 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding Emissions4.2 Restraints4.2.1 Volatility in Prices of Single additives4.2.2 High Price of Synthetic & Bio-Based Lubricants4.2.3 Extended Oil Change Intervals in Machinery and Automobiles4.3 Opportunities4.3.1 Industrial Growth in Middle East & Africa4.3.2 Developments of Novel Cheaper Products4.3.3 Increased Acceptance of Comb Polymers4.3.4 Growing Popularity of High-performance Lubricants in APAC5. Market Segmentation and Analysis5.1 By Function5.1.1 Dispersants & Emulsifiers5.1.2 Viscosity index improvers5.1.3 Detergents5.1.5 Corrosion Inhibitors5.1.6 Oxidation Inhibitors5.1.7 Extreme-pressure additives5.1.8 Friction Modifiers5.1.9 Others5.2 By Lubricant Type5.2.1 Engine Oil5.2.2 Hydraulic Oil (Fluid)5.2.3 Compressor Oils5.2.4 Turbine Oils5.2.5 Gear Oils5.2.6 Metal Working Oils5.2.7 Grease5.2.8 Others5.3 By End-user Industry5.3.1 Automotive5.3.2 Locomotive5.3.3 Aerospace & Marine5.3.4 Refrigeration5.3.5 Construction5.3.6 Metallurgy & Metal Working5.3.7 Other Industries6. Regional Analysis6.1 Asia-Pacific6.1.1 China6.1.2 India6.1.3 Japan6.1.4 South Korea6.1.5 ASEAN Countries6.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific6.2 North America6.2.1 United States6.2.2 Canada6.2.3 Mexico6.2.4 Rest of North America6.3 Europe6.3.1 Germany6.3.2 United Kingdom6.3.3 Italy6.3.4 France6.3.5 Nordic Countries6.3.6 Rest of Europe6.4 South America6.4.1 Brazil6.4.2 Argentina6.4.5 Rest of South America6.5 MEA6.5.1 Saudi Arabia6.5.2 South Africa6.5.3 Rest of MEA7. Future of Lubricant Additives Market8. Competitive Landscape8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions8.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements8.3 Market Share Analysis8.4 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players8.5 Product Matrix9. Company Profiles9.1 Afton Chemical Corporation9.2 BASF SE9.3 BRB International BV9.4 Wuxi South Petroleum Additive Co.9.5 Chevron Corp.9.6 Croda Lubricants9.7 DOG Chemie9.8 Dorf Ketal9.9 Dover Chemical9.10 Eni S.p.A.9.11 Evonik Industries AG9.12 Infineum International Limited9.13 Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives Co. Ltd.9.14 King Industries Inc.9.15 Multisol Group9.16 R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Company9.17 Rhein Chemie Additives9.18 Shepherd Chemical Company9.19 The Elco Corporation9.20 The Lubrizol Corporation9.21 Tianhe Chemicals Co. *(List Not Exhaustive)10. Disclaimer

