Global Loyalty Management Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Loyalty management deals with designing of rewards to consumers for past purchase as well as provides them incentives with an objective to make future purchase. Rewards program aims at providing strong value to the customers followed by improved customer penetration, cross selling and retention. A loyalty management system consists of operational parameters which include funding options, program design and transaction types among others. In addition, it also includes various value parameters such as redemption thresholds, redemption options and earn rates. Many organizations are focusing on spending on loyalty programs owing to their offerings. The offerings include expansion of coverage to daily consumer spending, innovative rewards leading to an increase in scope for consumer response and retention followed by collaboration opportunities for enhanced services .Loyalty management software tools basically aims at building successful loyalty program for business and individual customers. Key enterprises are focusing on implementing these tools with an objective to maintain high customer satisfaction, by providing specialized loyalty programs which includes special auctions, lotteries, coupons or benefits through one platform.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Loyalty Management, including Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention and Channel Loyalty. And Customer Loyalty is the main type for Loyalty Management, and the Customer Loyalty reached a sales value of approximately 1330.99 M USD in 2017, with 66.76% of global sales volume.

In 2018, the global Loyalty Management market size was 1990 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6960 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Loyalty Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Loyalty Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this studyAlliance Data Systems CorporationOracle CorporationIBM CorporationAimia IncSAP SEMaritz Holdings Inc.Fidelity Information ServicesBond Brand LoyaltyBrierley+PartnersICF InternationalKobie MarketingTibco SoftwareComarch

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Customer Loyalty

Employee Retention

Channel Loyalty

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

Consumer Goods & Retail

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:To analyze global Loyalty Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Loyalty Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview1.1 Study Scope1.2 Key Market Segments1.3 Players Covered1.4 Market Analysis by Type1.4.1 Global Loyalty Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Customer Loyalty

1.4.3 Employee Retention

1.4.4 Channel Loyalty

1.5 Market by Application1.5.1 Global Loyalty Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Travel & Hospitality

1.5.4 Consumer Goods & Retail

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends2.1 Loyalty Management Market Size

2.2 Loyalty Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Loyalty Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Loyalty Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles12.1 Alliance Data Systems Corporation12.1.1 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Loyalty Management Introduction

12.1.4 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Revenue in Loyalty Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Oracle Corporation12.2.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Loyalty Management Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Loyalty Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.3 IBM Corporation12.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Loyalty Management Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Loyalty Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Aimia Inc12.4.1 Aimia Inc Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Loyalty Management Introduction

12.4.4 Aimia Inc Revenue in Loyalty Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Aimia Inc Recent Development

12.5 SAP SE12.5.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Loyalty Management Introduction

12.5.4 SAP SE Revenue in Loyalty Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SAP SE Recent Development

Continued…….

