Global Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019

Switchgear form an important T&D equipment. They are used to control safety and reliability of networks for ensuring smooth flow of electric power.

The lack of adequate electrification has been inhibiting the growth of the industrial sector across emerging economies. To counter the situation, governments in India and China have adopted several approaches to improve grid connectivity in remote locations. A significant portion of the budget for such improvement plans has been allocated to urbanization, thus fuelling the deployment of smart grid technology. This subsequently translates into greater opportunities for sales of LV and MV switchgear in these countries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB Ltd.

Eaton

General Electric

Powell Industries

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Hyosung Corp

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Less than 1kV

1kV – 5kV

6kV – 15kV

16kV – 27kV

28kV – 38kV

Segment by Application

Power Plants

Oil & Gas and Petrochemical Industry

Pulp and Paper Industry

Utilities Sector

