Global Low Voltage Cable Market – Segmented by Application, Technology, Type, and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2024)

Low Voltage Cable market size will grow from USD 124.3 Billion in 2017 to USD 192.9 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 7.6%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

The increasing spending on transmission and distribution network, growing industrialization and urbanization, and shift in focus towards renewable energy production are some of the key drivers of this market.Transmission & distribution (T&D) network is expanding globally on account of increase in power generation to satisfy the growing demand for electricity. Power cables & accessories are vital components for T&D network and will also grow in sync with the growth in T&D network. Low voltage cables & accessories market is expected to grow faster in developing countries where the T&D industry is in the growth stage. Moreover in the developed countries of Europe and North America the market will grow due to upgrade of their existing T&D network.The global low voltage cable market has been segmented based on installation into overhead and underground. The market has been further segmented; overhead products into conductors, fittings & fixtures, and others, where others include spacers, insulators, connectors, overhead ground wires, and guy wires; and underground products into PVC cables, XLPE cables, cable terminations, cable joints, and others, where others include EPR cable, cable connectors, cable glands, cleats & cable fixings, and cabinets.

Key Players in this Low Voltage Cable market are –



Prysmian S.P.A , Nexans S.A. , General Cable Corporation , Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. , NKT Cables Group GmbH , ABB Ltd. , Encore Wire Corporation , Finolex Cables Limited , TE Connectivity Ltd. , Bahra Advanced Cable Manufacture Co. Ltd. , Brugg Group , Caledonian Cables Ltd. , Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd. , Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. , Kabelwerk Eupen AG , LS Cable & System Ltd. , Polycab Wires Pvt. Ltd. , Riyadh Cables Group of Companies , Southwire Company, LLC , Top Cable, S.A.

By Overhead

Conductors, Fittings & Fixtures, Others, ,

By Underground

PVC Cables, XLPE Cables, Cable Terminations, Cable Joints, Others

By End-User

Infrastructure, Industrial, Renewables, ,

The Low Voltage Cable market research report presents a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, its important segments, landscape, and competitive scenario, and recent developments. A detailed study of factors expected to drive and challenge the growth of the market as well as the trends that decide consumer inclination are highlighted. The report utilizes a variety of primary and secondary research tactics for collecting quantitative as well as qualitative data on global as well as regional fronts. With the number of industry-best analytical methods, the amount of market data thus collected is filtered and sorted to the details that matter the most to companies operating in the Low Voltage Cable market or aspiring to enter it.

On the basis of product, this report displays all critical parameters of the production and types of the Low Voltage Cable market products-

Geographically this report covers all the major manufacturers from India, China, USA, UK, and Japan. The present, past and forecast overview of Low Voltage Cable market is represented in this report.

The report gives summary of the impact of the key drivers, restraints, and popular trends in the Low Voltage Cable market. These factors are studied on regional and the global front, for varying levels of depth of market research. Overall overview of the factors affecting various decisions in the global market is presented and examined by policies in the market, regulatory scenario of the market, with the help of details of key rules, regulations, plans, and policies in the market. The report presents detailed analytical account of the market’s competitive landscape, with the help of detailed business profiles, project feasibility analysis, SWOT analysis, and several other details about the key companies operating in the Low Voltage Cable market. The report also presents an outline of the impact of recent developments on market’s future growth forecast.

Table Content of Low Voltage Cable Market Research Report

This report covers definition, development, market status, geographical analysis of Low Voltage Cable market.

Competitor analysis including all the key parameters of Low Voltage Cable market

Market estimates for at least 7 years

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and proposals)

Strategic proposals in key business portions dependent available estimations

Company profiling with point by point systems, financials, and ongoing improvements

Mapping of the most recent innovative headways and Supply chain patterns

