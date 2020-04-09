Global Low Pressure Molding with Polyamides Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Low Pressure Molding with Polyamides market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Low Pressure Molding with Polyamides market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Low Pressure Molding with Polyamides market status and forecast, categorizes the global Low Pressure Molding with Polyamides market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Low pressure molding with polyamides is a process typically used to encapsulate and environmentally protect electronic components (such as circuit boards). The purpose is to protect electronics against moisture, dust dirt and vibration. It is also used for sealing connectors and molding grommets and strain reliefs.

Currently, the concentration degree in the industry is very high. The major market players are Henkel AG, Bostik, with the total production market share of 90.59% in 2016.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America and Europe are still the major consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

The classification of low pressure molding with polyamides, according to the color, includes black polyamides, amber polyamides, etc. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 49.42% of the low pressure molding with polyamides went into the electronics industry in 2016, followed by automotive industry, which accounted for 33.06% share.

The major raw material for low pressure molding with polyamides is dimer acid, diamines, etc. Supply of raw materials is sufficient globally. The technology issue limits the development of low pressure molding with polyamides market.

Information revealed that, manufacturers from Europe are the major leaders in the market of low pressure molding with polyamides. Manufacturers from developing countries, such as China, are facing immature technology. There is large space of product quality and price among Chinese manufacturers and European ones.

It is estimated that the low pressure molding with polyamides industry is promising, considering the downstream demand. Once the technology barrier is broken, more and more companies will enter into the industry. And then, with sufficient supply, price will go down further in the future.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Henkel

Bostik

MoldMan

SUNTIP

Austromelt

Rixin Fine Synthetic Material

Taiyu Alwayseal Technology

KY Chemical

…

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Black Type

Amber Type

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Electronics

Automotive

Appliance

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Low Pressure Molding with Polyamides capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Low Pressure Molding with Polyamides manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Low Pressure Molding with Polyamides are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Low Pressure Molding with Polyamides Manufacturers

Low Pressure Molding with Polyamides Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Low Pressure Molding with Polyamides Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

