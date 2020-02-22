Global Low Noise Amplifier Market_Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global low noise amplifier market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of increasing demand from the smartphone market, increasing usage of long-term evolution (LTE) technology, rising installation of low noise amplifier across various applications of Wi-Fi, and falling growth rate of the cordless phone.

The key market players for global low noise amplifier market are listed below;

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Analog Devices, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

L3 Narda-MITEQ

Qorvo, Inc.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

On Semiconductor Corp.

Panasonic Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

Teledyne Microwave Solutions

Custom MMIC Design Services, Inc.

Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Sage Millimeter, Inc.

WanTcom Inc.

Qotana Technologies Co., Ltd.

Norsat International Inc.

B&Z Technologies

The market is further segmented into;

Frequency

Material

Application

Vertical

The global low noise amplifier market is segmented based on frequency into three notable segments; DC to 6 GHz, 6 GHz to 60 GHz, and greater than 60 GHz. In 2018, 6 GHz to 60 GHz segment is likely to dominate the market, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% in the forecast period.

The global low noise amplifier market is segmented based on material into three notable segments silicon, silicon germanium, gallium arsenide. In 2018, the gallium arsenide segment is likely to dominate the market, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period.

The global low noise amplifier market is segmented based on application into five notable segments; cellular infrastructure, GPS, broadband, ISM band, and WLAN. In 2018, cellular infrastructure is likely to dominate the market, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% in the forecast period.

The global low noise amplifier market is segmented based on vertical into six notable segments; telecom and datacom, consumer electronics, medical, military and space, industrial, and automotive. In 2018, telecom and datacom are likely to dominate the market and is growing at a CAGR of 15.0% in the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global low noise amplifier market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

