Global Low-E Glass Market Industry Trends Forecast to 2026

Global low-e glass market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026

Market Segmentation

By Type (Hard Coat Low-E Glass, Soft Coat Low-E Glass), Coating Type (Passive Low-E Coating, Solar Control Low-E Coating), Coating Material (Metallic, Semi-Conductive Coating), Glazing (Single Low-E Glazing, Double Low-E Glazing, Triple Low-E Glazing),Technology (Pyrolytic Process (On-Line), Sputtered Process (Off-Line)), End-User (Construction, Transportation), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

On the basis of type, the hard coat low-e insulated glass dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This is majorly due to the low price and high durability of hard coat low-e insulated glass when compared to the soft coat low-e insulated glass

On the basis of coating type, solar control low-e coating dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This is majorly due to the high demand for these coatings from developed economies, such as US, Europe among others.

On the basis of coating material, metallic segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This dominance is majorly attributed to its economical production and superior performance when compared to other coating materials.

On the basis of glazing, double low-e glazing is expected to dominate the market, witnessing highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This is majorly due to the low price and durability of the double low-e glazing glass, as compared to the single and triple low-e glazing glass

On the basis of technology, sputtered process also known as off-line process dominated the market in 2018, as this process, produces more durable grade of products, with high performance. However, pyrolytic process (on-line), is expected to record the fastest growth, witnessing highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2026

On the basis of end-user, construction segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This is majorly due to the rising awareness regarding its beneficial properties such as reduced heating and cooling expense in residential and commercial spaces

Key Market Players

The key market players for global low-e glass market are listed below;

Saint Gobain S.A.

AGC Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

CSG Holdings Co. Ltd.

Metro Performance Glass

Qingdao Migo Glass Co., Ltd.

Arcon Flachglas-Veredlung GmbH & Co. KG

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

